https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/fast-lane-for-ukraine-eu-membership-fraught-with-geostrategic-disaster---austrian-fm--1115165331.html

'Fast Lane' For Ukraine EU Membership Fraught With 'Geostrategic Disaster' - Austrian FM

'Fast Lane' For Ukraine EU Membership Fraught With 'Geostrategic Disaster' - Austrian FM

Setting Ukraine on the “fast lane” towards European Union (EU) membership would be fraught with a “geopolitical disaster,” warned Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

2023-11-23T14:06+0000

2023-11-23T14:06+0000

2023-11-23T14:06+0000

world

austria

ukraine

alexander schallenberg

herbert kickl

charles michel

freedom party of austria (fpo)

european union (eu)

brussels

bosnia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115165148_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8884c0b7dda26a995575e173388eb5c8.jpg

Putting Ukraine in the “fast lane” towards European Union (EU) membership would be fraught with “geopolitical disaster,” warned Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.Brussels should not be looking at Ukraine’s EU bid through “rose-tinted glasses,” the politician told FT.While the European Commission recommended launching talks with Ukraine and Moldova on membership, regarding Bosnia it clarified that this should only begin “once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved.” Schallenberg, however, cautioned Brussels against looking at the western Balkans “with a magnifying glass” while adopting a much more condescending stance towards Kiev.However, Schallenberg stopped short of confirming whether Austria might consider vetoing the launch of Ukraine’s membership talks over Bosnia, adding that talks with Brussels were “going in the right direction already”.It should be noted that both former and current European officials have offered contradictory opinions on Ukraine's prospects for EU membership. European Council President Charles Michel said earlier that Ukraine could become a member of the bloc by 2030 if "both sides do their homework," "actively and steadily carry out reforms, fight corruption and comply with legal conditions." EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell, on the other hand, warned that the 2030 target was just a “political horizon,” not a hard-set commitment.Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned against making any “false promises” to the Ukrainians, adding that “anyone who has anything to do with Ukraine knows that this is a country that is corrupt at all levels of society,” and, as such, remains ineligible to join.In Austria, the leader of the opposition Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), Herbert Kickl, stated on last week that it is "madness" for the European Union to seek the accession of Ukraine."Wanting to admit a country in the middle of a war into the EU is an act of political madness," Kickl was quoted as saying in an FPO statement. According to him, Ukraine's accession to the EU "would mean its [Austria's] direct involvement" in the West's ongoing proxy war against Russia.Meanwhile, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently warned that his country may block the start of accession talks with Ukraine. Hungary will never agree to link the issue of paying Ukraine from the European Union budget and its admission into the bloc with the return of frozen money from EU funds to Budapest, Orban said.Orban stressed that Kiev is not ready to start talks on its EU membership in any way, and "this is a clear Hungarian position."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/backing-ukraines-bid-for-eu-membership-simply-suicidal---polish-journalist-1113981645.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/orban-eu-may-have-given-hungarian-money-to-ukraine-1113790834.html

austria

ukraine

brussels

bosnia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ukraine's eu membership, european union accession for ukraine, austrian foreign minister alexander schallenberg, ukraine in the eu, why is ukraine not in eu, why does ukraine want to join eu, is ukraine europe