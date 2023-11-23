https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/putin-announces-at-csto-summit-operation-mercenary-to-combat-terrorism-1115164851.html
Putin Announces at CSTO Summit Operation 'Mercenary' to Combat Terrorism
Putin Announces at CSTO Summit Operation 'Mercenary' to Combat Terrorism
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday operation Mercenary which is being conducted to combat terrorism, adding that cooperation of special services of CSTO countries continues.
2023-11-23T12:52+0000
2023-11-23T12:52+0000
2023-11-23T12:52+0000
world
collective security treaty organization (csto)
vladimir putin
minsk
csto
counter-terrorism
anti-terrorism
terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112389318_0:76:2968:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_07d9d34e655e0e4d954fd9711e4687bf.jpg
"Cooperation between the special services and law enforcement agencies has been consistently strengthened. In particular, the CSTO operation Mercenary, aimed at suppressing recruitment and blocking the channels of departure of citizens of our countries to participate in the activities of international terrorist groups, has continued," Putin stated at a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Minsk.The Kremlin said ahead of Putin's visit that the CSTO leaders would pay special attention to improving the security alliance's crisis response mechanisms, developing its peacekeeping forces and expanding the range of partnerships.The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/belarus-to-host-csto-combat-brotherhood-2023-drills-from-september-1-6---defense-ministry-1112842036.html
minsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112389318_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc06041c7edc87627f42cf491032bb13.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
csto leaders, vladimir putin, combat terrorism, csto meeting, csto summit, security alliance, russian alliance, military alliance, fight terrorism, counter-terrorism, russia fights terrorism, csto fights terrorism, anti-terrorism, counterterrorism operation, counter terrorism, counter terrorism strategy
csto leaders, vladimir putin, combat terrorism, csto meeting, csto summit, security alliance, russian alliance, military alliance, fight terrorism, counter-terrorism, russia fights terrorism, csto fights terrorism, anti-terrorism, counterterrorism operation, counter terrorism, counter terrorism strategy
Putin Announces at CSTO Summit Operation 'Mercenary' to Combat Terrorism
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday operation Mercenary which is being conducted to combat terrorism, adding that cooperation of special services of CSTO countries continues.
"Cooperation between the special services and law enforcement agencies has been consistently strengthened. In particular, the CSTO operation Mercenary
, aimed at suppressing recruitment and blocking the channels of departure of citizens of our countries to participate in the activities of international terrorist groups, has continued," Putin stated at a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Minsk
.
The Kremlin said ahead of Putin's visit
that the CSTO leaders would pay special attention to improving the security alliance's crisis response mechanisms, developing its peacekeeping forces and expanding the range of partnerships.
The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.