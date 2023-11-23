https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/russian-troops-swipe-western-apc-from-under-ukraines-forces-noses-1115159925.html
Russian Troops Swipe Western APC From Under Ukraine's Forces' Noses
Russian Troops Swipe Western APC From Under Ukraine's Forces' Noses
Major Evgeny Volkov, a tank battalion commander, and his unit successfully repulsed all Ukrainian nationalist attacks near the villages of Rabotino and Verbovoye and captured trophies on the Zaporozhye front.
For his courage and heroism displayed during the special military operation, Major Volkov was awarded the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" IV degree and two Orders of Valor.
Russian Troops Swipe Western APC From Under Ukraine's Forces' Noses
Western countries have supplied the Kiev regime with a considerable amount of weapons. But instead of being the much-needed "game changer" on the front lines for Ukraine, such equipment has become a good trophy for Russian soldiers.
Evgeny Volkov, a tank battalion commander, recounted how his unit successfully repelled enemy attacks and captured trophies on the Zaporozhye front.
Major Volkov's tank battalion successfully repulsed all Ukrainian nationalist attacks near the villages of Rabotino
and Verbovoye
. While providing fire support to motorized infantry units, the tankers destroyed a significant number of enemy troops
, armored vehicles and fortifications.
"The enemy was defeated, crushed, and some positions still had military equipment. After reconnaissance, we arrived, assessed the situation, and in coordination with commanders and higher-ups, decided to take the vehicles. Of course, we were exposed because we arrived in a tank, but the mission was accomplished. We snatched the YRP-765 armored personnel carrier from under their noses and pulled it out under enemy fire. It's one of the first examples of Western trophy equipment displayed at the Army-2023 Forum," Evgeny said.
For his courage and heroism displayed during the special military operation, Major Volkov was awarded the Order “For Merit to the Fatherland” IV degree and two Orders of Valor.