Russian Troops Swipe Western APC From Under Ukraine's Forces' Noses

"The enemy was defeated, crushed, and some positions still had military equipment. After reconnaissance, we arrived, assessed the situation, and in coordination with commanders and higher-ups, decided to take the vehicles. Of course, we were exposed because we arrived in a tank, but the mission was accomplished. We snatched the YRP-765 armored personnel carrier from under their noses and pulled it out under enemy fire. It's one of the first examples of Western trophy equipment displayed at the Army-2023 Forum," Evgeny said.