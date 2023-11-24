International
Almost Half of Germans Favor Scholz's Government Dissolution - Poll
Almost Half of Germans Favor Scholz's Government Dissolution - Poll
germany
Almost Half of Germans Favor Scholz's Government Dissolution - Poll

18:18 GMT 24.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / ODD ANDERSENGermany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz scratches his head as he arrives for the weekly meeting of the German cabinet at the chancellery in Berlin on August 17, 2022
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Almost half of Germans favor the dissolution of the current government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and about a third blame him for the suspended budget, according to a poll conducted by the Civey sociological institute for German news magazine Focus on Friday.
The poll showed that 49% of respondents would like to see the "traffic light" coalition government, which includes the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Scholz, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens, dissolved. Respondents believe it would be better if the SPD joined forces with the alliance of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) to form a new government.
Another 48% said the coalition's predicament could be due to a multibillion-euro hole in the German budget, which was created when a court ruled that the redistribution of unclaimed loan money from previous years was illegal. As a result, the cabinet has lost the trust of 64% of the population, according to the poll.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2023
Economy
German Court's Decision Stops Scholz Government's Budget Maneuver Amid Dire Economic Straits
20 November, 16:11 GMT
When asked who should be held responsible for the budget debacle, respondents were almost evenly divided, with 28% blaming Scholz, 27% saying Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens, and 25% putting the blame on Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP.
The survey was conducted this week among 5,000 respondents. No margin of error was given.
