https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/almost-half-of-germans-favor-scholzs-government-dissolution---poll-1115195012.html

Almost Half of Germans Favor Scholz's Government Dissolution - Poll

Almost Half of Germans Favor Scholz's Government Dissolution - Poll

Almost half of Germans favor the dissolution of the current government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and about a third blame him for the suspended budget, according to a poll conducted by the Civey sociological institute for German news magazine Focus on Friday.

2023-11-24T18:18+0000

2023-11-24T18:18+0000

2023-11-24T18:18+0000

world

germany

free democratic party (fdp)

christian social union (csu)

olaf scholz

poll

opinion poll

opinion polling

polling numbers

polling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115195348_0:0:3369:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_bacb1e494831ac6bf8ef7a9cb046fc10.jpg

The poll showed that 49% of respondents would like to see the "traffic light" coalition government, which includes the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Scholz, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens, dissolved. Respondents believe it would be better if the SPD joined forces with the alliance of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) to form a new government. Another 48% said the coalition's predicament could be due to a multibillion-euro hole in the German budget, which was created when a court ruled that the redistribution of unclaimed loan money from previous years was illegal. As a result, the cabinet has lost the trust of 64% of the population, according to the poll. When asked who should be held responsible for the budget debacle, respondents were almost evenly divided, with 28% blaming Scholz, 27% saying Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens, and 25% putting the blame on Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP. The survey was conducted this week among 5,000 respondents. No margin of error was given.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/german-courts-decision-stops-scholz-governments-budget-maneuver-amid-dire-economic-straits-1115074069.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

social democratic party, german politics, olaf scholz, christian democratic union, christian social union, free democratic party, christian lindner, robert habeck, germans unhappy, economic crisis in germany, budget hole, german budget, germany's budget, unclaimed loan money, government dissolution