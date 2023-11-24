International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Iskander-M's New Double Strike Tactic Catches 'Ukrainian Soldiers Off Guard'
Iskander-M's New Double Strike Tactic Catches ‘Ukrainian Soldiers Off Guard’
The Russian military has ushered in a new strategy aimed at bolstering the effectiveness of targeting objectives on the Ukrainian front. This strategy involves a dual strike using the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile complex.
Recent reports shed light on the unique utilization of the missile complex, involving the simultaneous launch of multiple missiles at a designated target. What sets this tactic apart is the subsequent follow-up strike, executed after a calculated interval.A vivid instance took place recently when a Ukrainian Armed Forces base in the Zaporozhye region was completely destroyed. Initially, two missiles were fired, followed by a precisely timed "control" projectile. This secondary strike occurred when Ukrainian soldiers had congregated at the point of impact, leading to further casualties among them.The strategic shift took the Ukrainian forces by surprise, disrupting their accustomed response to solitary missile attacks, as observed by Western media outlets analyzing the novel approach adopted by Russian missile operators.It is worth noting that this tactical maneuver requires greater missile consumption. The synchronized deployment of missiles indirectly signals an upsurge in the supply of operational-tactical missiles from the Russian defense industry to the armed forces.The beefed-up arsenal of missiles at the disposal of the Russian military enables it to execute "salvo" attacks, culminating in a decisive "control" launch to incapacitate the enemy effectively.
Iskander-M's New Double Strike Tactic Catches ‘Ukrainian Soldiers Off Guard’

The Russian military has ushered in a new strategy aimed at bolstering the effectiveness of targeting objectives on the Ukrainian front. This strategy involves a dual strike using the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile complex.
Recent reports shed light on the unique utilization of the missile complex, involving the simultaneous launch of multiple missiles at a designated target. What sets this tactic apart is the subsequent follow-up strike, executed after a calculated interval.
A vivid instance took place recently when a Ukrainian Armed Forces base in the Zaporozhye region was completely destroyed. Initially, two missiles were fired, followed by a precisely timed "control" projectile. This secondary strike occurred when Ukrainian soldiers had congregated at the point of impact, leading to further casualties among them.
The strategic shift took the Ukrainian forces by surprise, disrupting their accustomed response to solitary missile attacks, as observed by Western media outlets analyzing the novel approach adopted by Russian missile operators.
It is worth noting that this tactical maneuver requires greater missile consumption. The synchronized deployment of missiles indirectly signals an upsurge in the supply of operational-tactical missiles from the Russian defense industry to the armed forces.
The beefed-up arsenal of missiles at the disposal of the Russian military enables it to execute "salvo" attacks, culminating in a decisive "control" launch to incapacitate the enemy effectively.
