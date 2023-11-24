https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/netizens-slam-biden-campaigns-thanksgiving-items-on-maga-nonsense--1115181445.html

Netizens Slam Biden's 'Thanksgiving Guide for Responding to MAGA Nonsense'

One of the items of the Biden campaign’s “handy guide” pertained to inflation, which is allegedly the lowest under the 46 th president, but which rose to a four-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022.

The Biden campaign has faced strong criticism from internet users for sharing a set of talking points designed to assist supporters of the President in engaging in political discussions during Thanksgiving, covering a wide range of topics including immigration and the economy.The list, titled “Your handy guide for responding to crazy MAGA nonsense this Thanksgiving,” was shared on X and rejected by many users as nothing but propaganda and gaslighting.“You're literally gaslighting Americans about the economy. So many Americans are struggling to make ends meet due to inflation,” a netizen wrote.Another user pointed out the irrelevance of releasing similar talking points before Thanksgiving Day on November 23, noting: “Why not just encourage families to focus on each other, the things that unites them, and their thankfulness for health, each other, etc?”One of the guide’s talking points was related to inflation in the US. The guide urges Biden supporters to say that "inflation is the lowest" under POTUS, in response to the claim that "the economy was better under Trump!". In reality, however, inflation has risen to a four-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022 under the 46th U.S. president.Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics also shows that about 60% of Americans are still living paycheck to paycheck as inflation eats away at their wages.

