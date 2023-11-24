https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/russia-points-to-danger-of-eu-scheme-to-retrieve-wwii-chemical-weapons-dumped-in-baltic-sea-1115188714.html
Russia Points to Danger of EU Scheme to Retrieve WWII Chemical Weapons Dumped in Baltic Sea
Russia Points to Danger of EU Scheme to Retrieve WWII Chemical Weapons Dumped in Baltic Sea
Matters such as recovery and disposal of these chemical weapons should be discussed at the appropriate platforms such as the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission (HELCOM), head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second European Department Sergey Belyaev told Sputnik.
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern regarding the attempts made by "several Western powers, the EU, and their subordinate organizations" to retrieve World War II-era chemical weapons currently situated on the Baltic Sea floor.Speaking to Sputnik, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, emphasized the importance of discussing matters related to the recovery and disposal of these weapons at established forums like the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission (HELCOM).He also highlighted the necessity of considering the viewpoints of Russia and other WWII-era allies, alongside the potential environmental hazards involved."Uncoordinated unilateral actions and attempts to involve entities such as the Council of the Baltic Sea States or NATO" – whose area of expertise does not really involve the recovery and disposal of WWII chemical ordnance – are "not only counterproductive but may lead to disastrous consequences for the entire Baltic," argued Belyaev.The diplomat also lamented that HELCOM's activity effectively became paralyzed due to the actions of the West.Belyaev made these remarks following media reports about Brussels being eager to persuade other countries to follow the example of Germany who earlier this year unveiled a program for the recovery and disposal of chemical munitions from the North and Baltic Seas.During an upcoming conference to be hosted in the Lithuanian city of Palanga, the EU authorities hope to initiate a "common project" to "facilitate data collection and exchanges among experts on how best to remove the old ammunition," as Politico put it.The media outlet also recalled that back in 2019, some 42 sea mines were detonated in a "marine protected area" in the Baltic Sea as part of a NATO operation that involved the German navy. The op was conducted without the participation of any "nature conservation authorities" and resulted in the deaths of several porpoises.According to HELCOM, some 40,000 tonnes of chemical munitions containing an estimated 15,000 tonnes of chemical warfare agents were dumped into the Baltic Sea following the end of the World War II.The organization further notes that "there still remains uncertainty" regarding the types, amounts and exact locations of these dumped munitions.
baltic sea
germany
Russia Points to Danger of EU Scheme to Retrieve WWII Chemical Weapons Dumped in Baltic Sea
After the conclusion of World War II in 1945, the victorious Allied powers chose to dispose of large amounts of chemical munitions by sinking them in the Baltic Sea.
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern regarding the attempts made by "several Western powers, the EU, and their subordinate organizations" to retrieve World War II-era chemical weapons
currently situated on the Baltic Sea floor.
Speaking to Sputnik, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, emphasized the importance of discussing matters related to the recovery and disposal of these weapons at established forums like the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission (HELCOM).
He also highlighted the necessity of considering the viewpoints of Russia and other WWII-era allies, alongside the potential environmental hazards involved.
“Uncoordinated unilateral actions and attempts to involve entities such as the Council of the Baltic Sea States or NATO” – whose area of expertise does not really involve the recovery and disposal of WWII chemical ordnance – are “not only counterproductive but may lead to disastrous consequences for the entire Baltic,” argued Belyaev.
The diplomat also lamented that HELCOM’s activity effectively became paralyzed due to the actions of the West.
Belyaev made these remarks following media reports about Brussels being eager to persuade other countries to follow the example of Germany who earlier this year unveiled a program for the recovery and disposal of chemical munitions from the North and Baltic Seas
During an upcoming conference to be hosted in the Lithuanian city of Palanga, the EU authorities hope to initiate a “common project” to “facilitate data collection and exchanges among experts on how best to remove the old ammunition,” as Politico put it.
The media outlet also recalled that back in 2019, some 42 sea mines were detonated in a “marine protected area” in the Baltic Sea as part of a NATO operation that involved the German navy. The op was conducted without the participation of any “nature conservation authorities” and resulted in the deaths of several porpoises.
According to HELCOM, some 40,000 tonnes of chemical munitions containing an estimated 15,000 tonnes of chemical warfare agents were dumped into the Baltic Sea following the end of the World War II.
The organization further notes that “there still remains uncertainty” regarding the types, amounts and exact locations of these dumped munitions.