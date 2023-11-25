https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/gazproms-power-of-siberia-gas-pipeline-hits-historic-record-1115204510.html

Gazprom's ‘Power of Siberia’ Gas Pipeline Hits Historic Record

Gazprom's ‘Power of Siberia’ Gas Pipeline Hits Historic Record

‘Power of Siberia’ is an ambitious bilateral project that is part of the eastern gas route from Siberia to China. In the three years since its launch, it has already surpassed early supply assessments, climbing up to a new record in November.

2023-11-25T17:26+0000

2023-11-25T17:26+0000

2023-11-25T17:26+0000

russia

china

russia

siberia

china national petroleum corporation (cnpc)

gazprom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107745/44/1077454484_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_3d9944a07cadce5dd281c5189dab3598.jpg

“On November 23, the Chinese side submitted an application for Russian gas via the ‘Power of Siberia’ pipeline, which exceeded our daily contractual obligations once again. Gazprom has exported the requested volumes in their entirety and has set a new all-time record of daily gas deliveries to China,” the company announced in its social media.The supplies are being carried out as part of a bilateral long-term gas purchase-sale agreement between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). 2023 alone has already seen Gazprom overperforming its contractual liabilities several times.‘Power of Siberia’ is the main gas pipeline from Russia to China, covering about 3,000 km. The initial pipeline gas supply was launched from the Chayanda field (Yakutiya, Russia) in late 2019. Three years later, the Kovykta field (Irkutsk Oblast, Russia) began to supply to the pipeline also.Last year, Gazprom exported 15.4 billion cubic meters through ‘Power of Siberia’. In 2023 the company expects to reach 22 billion. By 2025, the investment project aims to increase the supply volume up to 38 billion cubic meters on an annual basis.Now, the construction of the 'Power of Siberia 2' (also known as Altai gas pipeline) is in development. The proposed pipeline will export Russian natural gas from the Altai region (Western Siberia) to North-Eastern China through Mongolia. Its designed capacity will stand at 50 billion cubic meters per year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/how-russias-central-eurasian-transport-corridor-may-boost-continents-trade--development-1114193123.html

china

russia

siberia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

power of siberia, siberia, gas, gas pipeline, gazprom, russia, china, chayanda field, yakutiya, chayanda, kovykta field, irkutsk oblast, china national petroleum corporation, cnpc, power of siberia 2, altai gas pipeline, altai, western siberia, mongolia