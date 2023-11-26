https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/russia-only-guarantor-of-peace-in-karabakh-despite-efforts-to-drive-it-out--kremlin-1115215585.html
Russia Only 'Guarantor of Peace' in Karabakh Despite Efforts to Drive it Out- Kremlin
"The fact that they [Western politicians] are trying to push us out of there — yes, we know it, but so far no one but Russia has been able to play such a role of a guarantor of peace and stability in the region. And Russia is continuing its efforts," Peskov told media. He said Western countries no longer made secret of their intentions in South Caucasus, arguing that this might have undermined their eligibility as mediators. "You see, maybe three, four, five years ago this kind of battle was fought with diplomatic masks on. These masks have long since fallen off, and the struggle is being fought directly, with an open fence. In fact, a number of countries are still trying to destabilize the situation around Karabakh, which, by the way, has led to Azerbaijan officially stating that these countries can hardly claim any role of mediators, because they have taken a one-sided position," Peskov said.
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - Western politicians are trying to push Russia out of the Karabakh region, but no one can guarantee the same peace and stability that Moscow provides, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"The fact that they [Western politicians] are trying to push us out of there — yes, we know it, but so far no one but Russia has been able to play such a role of a guarantor of peace and stability in the region. And Russia is continuing its efforts," Peskov told media.
He said Western countries no longer made secret of their intentions in South Caucasus
, arguing that this might have undermined their eligibility as mediators.
"You see, maybe three, four, five years ago this kind of battle was fought with diplomatic masks on. These masks have long since fallen off, and the struggle is being fought directly, with an open fence. In fact, a number of countries are still trying to destabilize the situation around Karabakh, which, by the way, has led to Azerbaijan officially stating that these countries can hardly claim any role of mediators
, because they have taken a one-sided position," Peskov said.