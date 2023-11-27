https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/watch-russian-paratroopers-capture-ukrainian-stronghold-in-special-op-zone-1115225990.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Capture Ukrainian Stronghold in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Paratroopers Capture Ukrainian Stronghold in Special Op Zone
Russian Airborne Forces have acquired a solid reputation for their formidable fighting capabilities during Soviet era. Now and again, they prove their indispensability on the battlefield en course of special military operation.
2023-11-27T09:27+0000
2023-11-27T09:27+0000
2023-11-27T09:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian ministry of defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115225755_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f903b5a3cb774ff982ae60d1003e0afe.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing airborne troops identifying and seizing a Ukrainian platoon strongpoint with the assistance of drone reconnaissance.After receiving the coordinates, the airborne units promptly launched artillery strikes on the enemy's position. Simultaneously, the drone assault unit managed to overpower Ukrainian soldiers who initially resisted, compelling them to relinquish their weapons and surrender. Any individuals who continued to fight back were swiftly neutralized. As a result of the mission, the Russian paratroopers captured four Ukrainian fighters.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115225755_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b7188ea126ea23ab963747d01af8ad15.jpg
Russian paratroopers captured Ukrainian soldiers north of Artemovsk (Bakhmut)
Russian paratroopers captured Ukrainian soldiers north of Artemovsk (Bakhmut)
2023-11-27T09:27+0000
true
PT1M30S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russia paratroopers, russian airborne troops
russia special military operation ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russia paratroopers, russian airborne troops
Watch Russian Paratroopers Capture Ukrainian Stronghold in Special Op Zone
09:27 GMT 27.11.2023 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 27.11.2023)
The Russian Airborne Forces have earned a solid reputation for their formidable fighting capabilities since the Soviet era. Time after time, they have demonstrated their indispensability on the battlefield during the special military operation.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing airborne troops
identifying and seizing a Ukrainian platoon strongpoint with the assistance of drone reconnaissance
.
After receiving the coordinates, the airborne units promptly launched artillery strikes on the enemy's position. Simultaneously, the drone assault
unit managed to overpower Ukrainian soldiers who initially resisted, compelling them to relinquish their weapons and surrender. Any individuals who continued to fight back were swiftly neutralized.
As a result of the mission, the Russian paratroopers captured four Ukrainian fighters.