Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Paratroopers Capture Ukrainian Stronghold in Special Op Zone
Russian Airborne Forces have acquired a solid reputation for their formidable fighting capabilities during Soviet era. Now and again, they prove their indispensability on the battlefield en course of special military operation.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing airborne troops identifying and seizing a Ukrainian platoon strongpoint with the assistance of drone reconnaissance.After receiving the coordinates, the airborne units promptly launched artillery strikes on the enemy's position. Simultaneously, the drone assault unit managed to overpower Ukrainian soldiers who initially resisted, compelling them to relinquish their weapons and surrender. Any individuals who continued to fight back were swiftly neutralized. As a result of the mission, the Russian paratroopers captured four Ukrainian fighters.
Russian paratroopers captured Ukrainian soldiers north of Artemovsk (Bakhmut)
The Russian Airborne Forces have earned a solid reputation for their formidable fighting capabilities since the Soviet era. Time after time, they have demonstrated their indispensability on the battlefield during the special military operation.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing airborne troops identifying and seizing a Ukrainian platoon strongpoint with the assistance of drone reconnaissance.
After receiving the coordinates, the airborne units promptly launched artillery strikes on the enemy's position. Simultaneously, the drone assault unit managed to overpower Ukrainian soldiers who initially resisted, compelling them to relinquish their weapons and surrender. Any individuals who continued to fight back were swiftly neutralized.
As a result of the mission, the Russian paratroopers captured four Ukrainian fighters.
