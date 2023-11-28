https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/network-of-drug-labs-run-from-ukraine-eradicated-in-russia-1115255075.html

Network of Drug Labs Run From Ukraine Eradicated in Russia

A network of drug laboratories run from Ukraine has been uncovered in Russia, with 21 people detained and almost 1.5 tons of mephedrone seized, according to the Interior Ministry Media Telegram channel.

"The activity of a drug group led from the territory of Ukraine has been stopped. The investigation established that for several years the criminals created a whole network of drug laboratories in Moscow, Pskov, and Ryazan regions. Currently, the police detained 21 defendants, 12 of them are Ukrainians," the message read.It is noted that about five tons of mephedrone components and some150 kilograms of ready mephedrone were found in the Pskov region alone. In total, the investigation seized almost 1.5 tons of synthetic substances, as well as more than 35 tons of components for its manufacture.

