Report: Special CIA Office Recovered Nine UFOs Since 2003, Two Fully Intact
The US CIA has been recovering extraterrestrial spacecraft for decades using a special insertion team typically used to recover adversaries’ technology from wrecked vehicles, according to reports in British media.
The UK Daily Mail exclusively reported on Tuesday that the CIA has recovered at least nine UFOs from crash sites, including two that are completely intact, and has advanced technology able to detect them even when “cloaked,” a science fiction term for when vessels become undetectable, especially to the human eye.
The report is based on “three sources briefed on those alleged top secret operations,” which the tabloid said “spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid reprisals” and had “been briefed by individuals involved in those alleged UFO retrieval missions.”
According to their information, the CIA’s Office of Global Access (OGA), part of the agency’s Science and Technology Directorate, has recovered nine UFOs since 2003, including two complete specimens.
“There's at least nine vehicles. There were different circumstances for different ones,” said one individual who claimed to have been briefed on the program by another person who allegedly had knowledge of it. “It has to do with the physical condition they're in. If it crashes, there's a lot of damage done. Others, two of them, are completely intact.”
The source added that the CIA has a “system in place that can discern UFOs while they're still cloaked,” sending out a team to collect the wreckage if or when they crash down to Earth.
References to the OGA’s existence can be found in some sources, including the CV of Douglas Wolfe
, a former CIA Chief Information Officer (CIO) from 2013 to 2016, which says he helped set up the office and served as its deputy director.
According to the outlet’s sources, the OGA is typically used by the CIA to get the US military access to secret areas where it would normally be “denied,” such as behind enemy lines, and to recover extremely sensitive items such as crashed aircraft or satellites or lost nuclear weapons.
The last few months have seen similar accusations leveled at the US government by several high-profile figures, including David Grusch, a veteran with the US Air Force who led the Pentagon’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, who told Congress in July the US was concealing its possession of extraterrestrial technology and bodies.
Lawmakers have taken a keener interest, too, with Congress requiring the Pentagon
to submit annual reports on its efforts to explain the origins of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), the new term intended to replace Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).
The US Senate has also passed a bill championed by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that would create a review board with wide-reaching powers for the purpose of uncovering and disclosing non-human vehicles or bodies held by the US government.
“The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena,” Schumer said in July.
The US space agency NASA has also launched a parallel effort to investigate UAPs, with a panel concluding in September
that there was no evidence pointing to UAPs being extraterrestrial visitors, although it acknowledged some incidents defy explanation.
For lawmakers the concern isn’t alien, either, it’s decidedly terrestrial: they’re concerned UAPs could be advanced technology, such as drones or hypersonic weapons, being tested by adversary nations like Russia and China, which possess technology the US does not
.