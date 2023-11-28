https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/ukrainian-shell-hits-residential-building-in-donetsk--1115261973.html

Ukrainian Shell Hits Residential Building in Donetsk

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kuibyshevsky district in Donetsk using Grad multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS), leaving five civilians wounded.

According to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) representatives in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, the Ukrainian military shelled the DPR 15 times in the past 24 hours. Reports say that four residential buildings and two other infrastructure facilities sustained damage. The Ukrainian military routinely shells multiple districts in the city. The attacks result in killed and injured civilians, as well as damaged infrastructure.

One of the Grad shells fired by Ukrainian forces pierced the roof of a residential building in Donetsk. As a result of the Ukrainian strike on the Azotny microdistrict, five people were wounded

