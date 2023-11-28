International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Shell Hits Residential Building in Donetsk
Ukrainian Shell Hits Residential Building in Donetsk
Ukrainian forces shelled the Kuibyshevsky district in Donetsk using Grad multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS), leaving five civilians wounded.
According to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) representatives in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, the Ukrainian military shelled the DPR 15 times in the past 24 hours. Reports say that four residential buildings and two other infrastructure facilities sustained damage. The Ukrainian military routinely shells multiple districts in the city. The attacks result in killed and injured civilians, as well as damaged infrastructure.
One of the Grad shells fired by Ukrainian forces pierced the roof of a residential building in Donetsk. As a result of the Ukrainian strike on the Azotny microdistrict, five people were wounded
Ukrainian Shell Hits Residential Building in Donetsk

19:00 GMT 28.11.2023 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 28.11.2023)
Ukrainian forces shelled the Kuibyshevsky district in Donetsk using Grad multiple rocket launcher systems (MLRS), leaving five civilians wounded.
According to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) representatives in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, the Ukrainian military shelled the DPR 15 times in the past 24 hours. Reports say that four residential buildings and two other infrastructure facilities sustained damage.
The Ukrainian military routinely shells multiple districts in the city. The attacks result in killed and injured civilians, as well as damaged infrastructure.
Men look at a car damaged by shelling in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk, the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Ramps Up Drone Attacks on Donetsk Civilians
4 November, 12:42 GMT
