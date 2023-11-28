International
BREAKING: Russian MoD Fears Ukraine May Resort to Biological Warfare Following Counteroffensive's Failure
IDF Says Pause in Gaza Strip Violated, Some Israeli Soldiers Injured
The operation pause in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas was violated on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, adding that several soldiers were lightly injured during armed incidents.
"Over the last hour, three explosive devices were detonated adjacent to IDF troops in two different locations in the northern Gaza Strip, violating the framework of the operational pause. In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire. A number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents," the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.Last week, Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas declared a four-day ceasefire to exchange some prisoners and hostages and to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. On November 27, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between the sides on a two-day extension of the humanitarian truce.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people in Israel and over 16,000 in the Gaza Strip.
IDF Says Pause in Gaza Strip Violated, Some Israeli Soldiers Injured

13:46 GMT 28.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The operation pause in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas was violated on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, adding that several soldiers were lightly injured during armed incidents.
"Over the last hour, three explosive devices were detonated adjacent to IDF troops in two different locations in the northern Gaza Strip, violating the framework of the operational pause. In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire. A number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents," the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.
Last week, Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas declared a four-day ceasefire to exchange some prisoners and hostages and to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. On November 27, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between the sides on a two-day extension of the humanitarian truce.
People salvage some belongings from a damaged building following Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
World
Shooting Heard in Gaza Strip Despite Extension of Truce - Eyewitnesses
06:59 GMT
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people in Israel and over 16,000 in the Gaza Strip.
