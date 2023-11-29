https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/israel-to-resume-fighting-if-current-possibilities-for-hostage-return-exhausted-1115283958.html

Israel to Resume Fighting If Current Possibilities for Hostage Return Exhausted

Israel to Resume Fighting If Current Possibilities for Hostage Return Exhausted

Israel will resume the fighting in the Gaza Strip as soon as all the current possibilities for the return of hostages are exhausted, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

"In a week we have achieved great success – the return of dozens of our abducted. A week ago it might have seemed unrealistic, but we have achieved it. But in the last few days, I have been hearing the question — will Israel return to fighting after this stage of the return of our abductees is completed? I answer unequivocally — yes," Netanyahu said in a video message to the nation.Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas on a four-day truce and an exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the truce.On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing some 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli committees. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip to defeat Hamas and free hostages. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of over 16,000 people in the Gaza Strip.

