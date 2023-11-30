https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/germanys-baerbock-accused-of-driving-europe-into-abyss-for-ukraines-future-lies-in-eu-claim-1115306416.html

Germany's Baerbock Accused of 'Driving Europe Into Abyss' For 'Ukraine’s Future Lies in EU' Claim

Germany's Baerbock Accused of 'Driving Europe Into Abyss' For 'Ukraine’s Future Lies in EU' Claim

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has been excoriated on social media for saying that Ukraine’s future lies in the European Union (EU) and NATO.

2023-11-30T14:03+0000

2023-11-30T14:03+0000

2023-11-30T14:03+0000

world

germany

ukraine

annalena baerbock

european union (eu)

viktor yanukovych

peter szijjarto

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1e/1115305755_0:158:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_f1860d4b5254c5b2908d71a1a2211218.jpg

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has been excoriated on social media for saying that Ukraine’s future lies in the European Union (EU) and NATO.“We must do everything we can to support them on this path. With the NATO-Ukraine Council, we create a real working engine. Good to be in Brussels with you,” Baerbock posted on the X (formerly Twitter) social media platform.X users did not hesitate to accuse the German minister, a notorious advocate of continuing to prop up the Kiev regime, of “driving Europe towards an abyss.”Some pointed out that NATO would never accept Ukraine, as the US “wants a proxy war, no direct involvement.”Some netizens warned that NATO was “always such an aggressive and hateful union that is never interested in peace.” The West was also accused by users of "destroying Ukraine since 2014," in a reference to the Euromaidan.Netizens on X added that it appeared "now it's time for the final show."Many wondered how someone like Annalena Baerbock "had ever become foreign minister."Ukraine has long been knocking on NATO’s door, but all of the alliance’s countries agree that Kiev’s admission is impossible for now, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday."A consensus formula has been formed that it [the accession] would be possible if the conditions are met and the allies agree. These are the two conditions now, there are no changes here. There was no breakdown of the agreement that Ukraine's accession to NATO is unimaginable in current conditions," he stated after the end of the first day of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.The Hungarian top diplomat also called the consensus the right thing to do, as Ukraine's admission to NATO now would mean the beginning of World War III.As a result of the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, NATO leaders agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance. The first includes creating an assistance program for Ukraine that would make transition to NATO standards, training, and doctrines possible. The second element is the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council, and the third involves the cancellation of the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow Kiev's accession process to be shortened from two steps to one step. However, no official invitation was extended by the bloc to Kiev.Ukraine’s possible membership in NATO would pose a security threat for Russia and would not increase Kiev’s own security situation, Moscow has repeatedly warned."As for Ukraine's membership in NATO, we have repeatedly spoken about this, this creates threats to Russia's security. Obviously. And as a matter of fact, the reason for the special military operation, one of the reasons, is the threat of Ukraine's entry into NATO. I am sure that this will not increase the security of Ukraine itself," Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored earlier in the year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/all-nato-countries-agree-ukraines-admission-to-alliance-impossible-for-now---budapest-1115271505.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/stoltenberg-preparing-nato-to-accept-russian-demands-for-ukraines-neutrality---expert-1115285850.html

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

german foreign minister annalena baerbock, ukraine’s european union membership, ukraine's nato membership, ukraine's accession to nato, nato's proxy war against russia in ukraine