OSCE Understands Impossible to Discuss Europe’s Fate Without Russia

The logic that it is impossible to discuss Europe’s fate without Russia has prevailed in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
The Russian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is participating in the OSCE ministerial meeting in North Macedonia on Thursday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The logic that it is impossible to discuss Europe’s fate without Russia has prevailed in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.