OSCE Understands Impossible to Discuss Europe’s Fate Without Russia
OSCE Understands Impossible to Discuss Europe’s Fate Without Russia
The logic that it is impossible to discuss Europe’s fate without Russia has prevailed in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
The Russian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is participating in the OSCE ministerial meeting in North Macedonia on Thursday.
OSCE Understands Impossible to Discuss Europe’s Fate Without Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The logic that it is impossible to discuss Europe’s fate without Russia has prevailed in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
The Russian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is participating in the OSCE ministerial meeting in North Macedonia on Thursday.

"The logic prevailed that without Russia’s participation, everyone who knows the map of Europe understands the significance of our country and this is not only geography, it is also significant in terms of energy, economics, security, and the humanitarian sphere. This means that the logic prevailed that discussing the problems of the European continent from the point of view of security and cooperation as a whole without Russia makes no sense," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

World
Russia Should Prefer to Avoid European Dependence Rather Than Restore Relations - Lavrov
27 November, 12:52 GMT
