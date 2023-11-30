https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/refugees-from-gaza-arrive-in-russias-chechnya-1115306218.html

Refugees From Gaza Arrive in Russia's Chechnya

On November 30, a group of refugees from the Gaza Strip found a new home in Chechnya, Russia. The people, including children, have been settled in the Gorny Klyuch children's health camp, located in the village of Avtury.

Akhmed Dudayev, an aide to the head of the Chechen Republic, emphasized the comprehensive support being provided to the refugees, including medical assistance, employment opportunities, and integrating children into local educational systems.These efforts demonstrate Russia's commitment to aiding civilians affected by crises, ensuring not just basic needs, but also facilitating their integration into society.Furthermore, approximately 50 individuals from Gaza have also been accommodated in Dagestan, as reported by Sergey Melikov, the head of Dagestan. They are housed in a temporary accommodation center, marking another step in Russia's humanitarian response to the Palestinian crisis.

