https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/refugees-from-gaza-arrive-in-russias-chechnya-1115306218.html
Refugees From Gaza Arrive in Russia's Chechnya
Refugees From Gaza Arrive in Russia's Chechnya
On November 30, a group of refugees from the Gaza Strip found a new home in Chechnya, Russia. The people, including children, have been settled in the Gorny Klyuch children's health camp, located in the village of Avtury.
2023-11-30T16:53+0000
2023-11-30T16:53+0000
2023-11-30T16:53+0000
chechnya
russia
gaza strip
palestinians
russia
palestine-israel conflict
humanitarian disaster
humanitarian crisis
humanitarian catastrophe
humanitarian assistance
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1e/1115304568_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_99ec9b3fc3e5e45a1a122ccb67886c2c.png
Akhmed Dudayev, an aide to the head of the Chechen Republic, emphasized the comprehensive support being provided to the refugees, including medical assistance, employment opportunities, and integrating children into local educational systems.These efforts demonstrate Russia's commitment to aiding civilians affected by crises, ensuring not just basic needs, but also facilitating their integration into society.Furthermore, approximately 50 individuals from Gaza have also been accommodated in Dagestan, as reported by Sergey Melikov, the head of Dagestan. They are housed in a temporary accommodation center, marking another step in Russia's humanitarian response to the Palestinian crisis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/israels-intent-to-genocide-palestinians-in-gaza-is-very-clear---journalist-1114949285.html
chechnya
russia
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1e/1115304568_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_68d9906ac102d5d5cc4b612cdf16f38f.png
Refugees From Gaza Arrive in Russia's Chechnya
Refugees From Gaza Arrive in Russia's Chechnya
2023-11-30T16:53+0000
true
PT0M53S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
refugees from gaza, gaza refugees, palestinians, refugees, refugees in russia, humanitarian response, russian assistance, refugees, russia accepts refugees, gazan refugees, chechnya, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
refugees from gaza, gaza refugees, palestinians, refugees, refugees in russia, humanitarian response, russian assistance, refugees, russia accepts refugees, gazan refugees, chechnya, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
Refugees From Gaza Arrive in Russia's Chechnya
On November 30, a group of refugees from the Gaza Strip found a new home in Chechnya, Russia. The people, including children, have been settled in the Gorny Klyuch children's health camp, located in the village of Avtury.
Akhmed Dudayev, an aide to the head of the Chechen Republic, emphasized the comprehensive support being provided to the refugees, including medical assistance, employment opportunities, and integrating children into local educational systems.
These efforts demonstrate Russia's commitment to aiding civilians affected by crises
, ensuring not just basic needs, but also facilitating their integration into society.
Furthermore, approximately 50 individuals from Gaza
have also been accommodated in Dagestan, as reported by Sergey Melikov, the head of Dagestan. They are housed in a temporary accommodation center, marking another step in Russia's humanitarian response to the Palestinian crisis
.