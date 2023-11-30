https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/russian-navy-gets-two-new-nuclear-submarines---source-1115297674.html
Russian Navy Gets Two New Nuclear Submarines - Source
Russian Navy Gets Two New Nuclear Submarines - Source
Two nuclear submarines - the strategic Alexander III and the multipurpose Krasnoyarsk - have been handed over to the Russian Navy, a source in the military-industrial complex told Sputnik.
2023-11-30T10:13+0000
2023-11-30T10:13+0000
2023-11-30T10:13+0000
military
navy
russian navy
alexander iii
severodvinsk
kalibr
arkhangelsk
russia
submarine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107725/97/1077259751_0:154:3092:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_d691e7e2e385b4e1e0da6b4bceec5ce2.jpg
Two nuclear submarines - the strategic Alexander III and the multipurpose Krasnoyarsk - have been handed over to the Russian Navy, a source in the military-industrial complex told Sputnik.According to the source, a ship is considered to have been accepted into the Navy's combat service only after the St. Andrew's Navy flag is hoisted on it. Yesterday, the fifth submarine of the Yasen-M project, the Arkhangelsk, was launched at the Sevmash shipyard. Presently, the Navy has three Yasen project submarines, namely Severodvinsk (code 885), Kazan (code 885M), and Novosibirsk (code 885M), all equipped with Oniks and Kalibr missiles. Furthermore, these submarines will soon be armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/nuclear-submarines-priority-for-russian-navy---commander--1115277641.html
arkhangelsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107725/97/1077259751_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af512412ff3cd25733682877745bd2ce.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nuclear submarines, russian navy, strategic alexander iii, russian nuclear submarines, russian u-boats
nuclear submarines, russian navy, strategic alexander iii, russian nuclear submarines, russian u-boats
Russian Navy Gets Two New Nuclear Submarines - Source
The Alexander III, a strategic nuclear submarine known as Project 955A or Borey-A, joined the fleet as the seventh ship in the Borey/Borey-A series (code 955/955A). Additionally, the Krasnoyarsk, a multipurpose vessel, became the fourth ship in the Yasen/Yasen-M series (code 885/885M).
Two nuclear submarines - the strategic Alexander III and the multipurpose Krasnoyarsk - have been handed over to the Russian Navy
, a source in the military-industrial complex told Sputnik
.
"The acceptance documents on the transfer to the fleet of two submarines Alexander III and Krasnoyarsk, which were built at Sevmash, have been signed. The official flag-raising ceremony on the two nuclear-powered missile carriers will take place after December 10," the source said.
According to the source, a ship is considered to have been accepted into the Navy's combat service only after the St. Andrew's Navy flag is hoisted on it.
"Technically, the ships have been handed over," the source noted.
Yesterday, the fifth submarine
of the Yasen-M project, the Arkhangelsk, was launched at the Sevmash shipyard. Presently, the Navy has three Yasen project submarines, namely Severodvinsk (code 885), Kazan (code 885M), and Novosibirsk (code 885M), all equipped with Oniks and Kalibr missiles. Furthermore, these submarines will soon be armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles.