Russian Navy Gets Two New Nuclear Submarines - Source

Two nuclear submarines - the strategic Alexander III and the multipurpose Krasnoyarsk - have been handed over to the Russian Navy, a source in the military-industrial complex told Sputnik.

Two nuclear submarines - the strategic Alexander III and the multipurpose Krasnoyarsk - have been handed over to the Russian Navy, a source in the military-industrial complex told Sputnik.According to the source, a ship is considered to have been accepted into the Navy's combat service only after the St. Andrew's Navy flag is hoisted on it. Yesterday, the fifth submarine of the Yasen-M project, the Arkhangelsk, was launched at the Sevmash shipyard. Presently, the Navy has three Yasen project submarines, namely Severodvinsk (code 885), Kazan (code 885M), and Novosibirsk (code 885M), all equipped with Oniks and Kalibr missiles. Furthermore, these submarines will soon be armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles.

