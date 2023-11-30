https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/watch-russian-troops-deploy-linguists-to-encourage-ukrainian-soldiers-to-surrender-1115307393.html
Watch Russian Troops Deploy 'Linguists' to Encourage Ukrainian Soldiers to Surrender
Watch Russian Troops Deploy 'Linguists' to Encourage Ukrainian Soldiers to Surrender
Russian forces have deployed a unique acoustic system named the “Yazykoved” (lit. "Linguist"), a device mounted on a Tigr vehicle equipped with loudspeakers to broadcast messages in Ukrainian and Russian, urging Ukrainian soldiers – who are often conscripted into the military against their will – not to die for NATO’s interests.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Yazykoved special acoustic systems traversing the Kherson front area, urging Ukrainian servicemen to stop their suicidal attacks and save their lives by surrendering.The Ukrainian counteroffensive, initiated in early June, has completely failed. The Kiev regime's forces have been suffering heavy losses, with over 90,000 servicemen killed and wounded since the beginning of their counteroffensive attempt. This situation has led to a steep rise in desertions within the Ukrainian ranks. Furthermore, there's increasing evidence of Ukrainian soldiers defecting to Russia, demoralized by the relentless pressure and the effectiveness of Russian tactics.
Watch Russian Troops Deploy 'Linguists' to Encourage Ukrainian Soldiers to Surrender
15:49 GMT 30.11.2023 (Updated: 16:15 GMT 30.11.2023)
Russian forces have deployed a unique acoustic system named the “Yazykoved” (lit. "Linguist"), a device mounted on a Tigr vehicle equipped with loudspeakers to broadcast messages in Ukrainian and Russian, urging Ukrainian soldiers – who are often conscripted into the military against their will – not to die for NATO’s interests.