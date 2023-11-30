https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/watch-russian-troops-deploy-linguists-to-encourage-ukrainian-soldiers-to-surrender-1115307393.html

Watch Russian Troops Deploy 'Linguists' to Encourage Ukrainian Soldiers to Surrender

Watch Russian Troops Deploy 'Linguists' to Encourage Ukrainian Soldiers to Surrender

Russian forces have deployed a unique acoustic system named the “Yazykoved” (lit. "Linguist"), a device mounted on a Tigr vehicle equipped with loudspeakers to broadcast messages in Ukrainian and Russian, urging Ukrainian soldiers – who are often conscripted into the military against their will – not to die for NATO’s interests.

2023-11-30T15:49+0000

2023-11-30T15:49+0000

2023-11-30T16:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

russian forces

russian defense ministry

surrender

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1e/1115307557_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f8d33d2eca2bd3806a4ba30595dd522a.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Yazykoved special acoustic systems traversing the Kherson front area, urging Ukrainian servicemen to stop their suicidal attacks and save their lives by surrendering.The Ukrainian counteroffensive, initiated in early June, has completely failed. The Kiev regime's forces have been suffering heavy losses, with over 90,000 servicemen killed and wounded since the beginning of their counteroffensive attempt. This situation has led to a steep rise in desertions within the Ukrainian ranks. Furthermore, there's increasing evidence of Ukrainian soldiers defecting to Russia, demoralized by the relentless pressure and the effectiveness of Russian tactics.

ukraine

russia

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Watch Russian Troops Deploy 'Linguists' to Encourage Ukrainian Soldiers to Surrender Watch Russian Troops Deploy 'Linguists' to Encourage Ukrainian Soldiers to Surrender 2023-11-30T15:49+0000 true PT3M14S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

captured ukrainians, ukrainan casualties, ukrainian troops, surrender to russians, ukrainian soldiers, surrender to russian military, russian armed forces, defect to russia, ukrainian deserters, encourage desertions, encourage surrender, ukrainian troops, make right choice, surrender, urge surrender, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, kherson, yazykoved, linguist