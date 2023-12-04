International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/hundreds-protest-osprey-flights-as-us-refuses-japans-request-to-ground-crash-prone-aircraft-1115380703.html
Hundreds Protest Osprey Flights as US Refuses Japan's Request to Ground Crash-Prone Aircraft
Hundreds Protest Osprey Flights as US Refuses Japan's Request to Ground Crash-Prone Aircraft
The US has more than 50,000 troops in Japan at nearly two dozen bases, part of a presence maintained since Japan surrendered to the US at the end of World War II.
2023-12-04T20:00+0000
2023-12-04T19:58+0000
okinawa
japan
v-22 osprey
grounded flights
us air force
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101861/37/1018613723_0:0:5014:2820_1920x0_80_0_0_75f1bdc92f22ba2688552ffc001602f6.jpg
At least 200 people rallied on Okinawa on Monday to protest against continued flights over Japan by US Air Force V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft after Washington refused a request by Tokyo to ground the aircraft. A day prior, the wreckage from a crashed Osprey and the remains of five crewmembers were discovered in the waters of nearby Kagoshima Prefecture.The demonstrators gathered in Kadena in front of the headquarters of the Okinawa Defense Bureau, one of the Japanese Defense Ministry’s eight regional bureaus. Protesters delivered a letter to bureau officials demanding the Ospreys be blocked from flying until an investigation into the crash last week can be completed, and they chanted slogans against the tilt-rotor aircraft, which is notoriously crash-prone.The US has two massive air bases on Okinawa: Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Kadena Air Force Base, along with a host of other facilities. The problems caused by the US military, which include falling debris, noise, and pollution, have aroused a strong activist movement that has frustrated attempts to expand the Pentagon’s presence on the island. More recently, the possibility of a US war with China or North Korea have provoked protests at US military sites across Japan that are likely to become targets, preventing the construction of several Aegis Ashore anti-missile bases.The cause of the accident is not yet known, although one fisherman told Japanese media he saw the aircraft’s left engine on fire as it plummeted into the sea. The plane has a unique tilt-rotor system that allows its huge propellers to either spin vertically or horizontally, enabling it to fly either like a helicopter or a fixed-wing aircraft. While theoretically it makes the Osprey a nimble transport and patrol aircraft, in reality the plane has become infamous for its deadly crashes.After the plane went down on Wednesday, Tokyo grounded all 14 of its Ospreys and asked Washington to do the same until a probe into the crash could provide answers. The aircraft has been grounded several times in the past, most recently last year, following a series of safety check failures.Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the main spokesperson for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, called Washington’s decision “deeply regrettable,” saying that "flights are being carried out without sufficient explanation about safety, despite repeated requests from Japan."“It is so scary; it could have crashed in Kadena,” she said. “They must not fly and must be withdrawn.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/s-korea-us-japan-planning-to-hold-joint-exercise-this-weekend---reports-1115127162.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/us-deployments-in-japan-could-chain-gang-tokyo-into-conflict-with-china-1113350821.html
okinawa
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101861/37/1018613723_425:0:4533:3081_1920x0_80_0_0_07a920c4e5d261d0db6784e67e6d1ce2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
are ospreys still flying in japan, us military in japan, okinawa protest
are ospreys still flying in japan, us military in japan, okinawa protest

Hundreds Protest Osprey Flights as US Refuses Japan's Request to Ground Crash-Prone Aircraft

20:00 GMT 04.12.2023
© AP Photo / Maya AlleruzzoV-22 Osprey
V-22 Osprey - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2023
© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
Subscribe
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
The US has more than 50,000 troops in Japan at nearly two dozen bases, part of a presence maintained since Japan surrendered to the US at the end of World War II. The post-fascist reconstruction as a constitutional monarchy saw the US include a clause mandating neutrality in Japan’s constitution.
At least 200 people rallied on Okinawa on Monday to protest against continued flights over Japan by US Air Force V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft after Washington refused a request by Tokyo to ground the aircraft. A day prior, the wreckage from a crashed Osprey and the remains of five crewmembers were discovered in the waters of nearby Kagoshima Prefecture.
The demonstrators gathered in Kadena in front of the headquarters of the Okinawa Defense Bureau, one of the Japanese Defense Ministry’s eight regional bureaus. Protesters delivered a letter to bureau officials demanding the Ospreys be blocked from flying until an investigation into the crash last week can be completed, and they chanted slogans against the tilt-rotor aircraft, which is notoriously crash-prone.
“It is so sad that another young American man’s life was sacrificed and others are still not found,” protest organizer Yuji Fukumoto of the anti-base group All Okinawa shouted into a microphone. “Ospreys are still flying in Okinawa and all over Japan. We must strongly request once again not to fly them over us.”
Истребители ВВС Южной Кореи F15K и ВВС США F-16 на военных учениях - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2023
Military
S Korea, US, Japan Planning to Hold Joint Exercise This Weekend - Reports
22 November, 09:04 GMT
The US has two massive air bases on Okinawa: Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Kadena Air Force Base, along with a host of other facilities. The problems caused by the US military, which include falling debris, noise, and pollution, have aroused a strong activist movement that has frustrated attempts to expand the Pentagon’s presence on the island.
More recently, the possibility of a US war with China or North Korea have provoked protests at US military sites across Japan that are likely to become targets, preventing the construction of several Aegis Ashore anti-missile bases.

Last Wednesday, a CV-22B Osprey stationed at Yokota Air Force Base near Tokyo crashed into the waters off the island of Yakushima, to the north of Okinawa.

The body of one person aboard was immediately found by search and rescue operations, but the remains of the other five were only discovered over the weekend, when the wreckage of the crashed aircraft was recovered.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, although one fisherman told Japanese media he saw the aircraft’s left engine on fire as it plummeted into the sea. The plane has a unique tilt-rotor system that allows its huge propellers to either spin vertically or horizontally, enabling it to fly either like a helicopter or a fixed-wing aircraft. While theoretically it makes the Osprey a nimble transport and patrol aircraft, in reality the plane has become infamous for its deadly crashes.
Marine Corps Station Futenma, in Ginowan, Okinawa - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2023
Analysis
US Deployments in Japan Could 'Chain-Gang' Tokyo Into Conflict With China
13 September, 17:17 GMT
After the plane went down on Wednesday, Tokyo grounded all 14 of its Ospreys and asked Washington to do the same until a probe into the crash could provide answers. The aircraft has been grounded several times in the past, most recently last year, following a series of safety check failures.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters on Friday that Tokyo’s request had been denied, with Japanese media reporting that day that Osprey flights from Futnema had been observed.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the main spokesperson for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, called Washington’s decision “deeply regrettable,” saying that "flights are being carried out without sufficient explanation about safety, despite repeated requests from Japan."
“These Ospreys should not have been deployed at all,” one Okinawan protester on Monday carrying an anti-Osprey sign told a US military-affiliated media outlet.
“It is so scary; it could have crashed in Kadena,” she said. “They must not fly and must be withdrawn.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала