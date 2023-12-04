LIVE UPDATES: Hamas Fires Rockets on Tel Aviv in Response to Gaza Strikes

Fighting resumed between Israel and Gaza on December 1, with Israel carrying out new air raids and Hamas reportedly launching several missiles, despite claiming it to be a “misfire.” Hamas missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.
According to the latest available data, over 60% of Gaza homes have been leveled to the ground since October 7, leaving over 50,000 families homeless. Over 15,000 people have been killed, of which over a third are children.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!