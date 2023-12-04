LIVE UPDATES: Hamas Fires Rockets on Tel Aviv in Response to Gaza Strikes

Gaza Strip Death Toll From Israeli Attacks Nears 16,000 - Health Ministry

Nearly 16,000 people died in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks since October 7, and some 42,000 more have suffered injuries, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

"The death toll from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 15,899, with 42,000 injured," spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said, as quoted by the Gaza Strip government’s Telegram channel.