The Israel-Hamas truce which began on November 24 and wad prolonged two times, expired last Friday. The truce implied ceasefire, as well as prisoner swap and admission of humanitarian convoys into Gaza.
Aftermath of Israeli strike on Gaza Strio - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Hamas Fires Rockets on Tel Aviv in Response to Gaza Strikes

13:46 GMT 04.12.2023
Being updated
The Israel-Hamas truce - which began on November 24 and was prolonged twice - expired last Friday. It implied a ceasefire, as well as a prisoner swap and admission of humanitarian convoys into Gaza.
Fighting resumed between Israel and Gaza on December 1, with Israel carrying out new air raids and Hamas reportedly launching several missiles, despite claiming it to be a “misfire.” Hamas missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.
According to the latest available data, over 60% of Gaza homes have been leveled to the ground since October 7, leaving over 50,000 families homeless. Over 15,000 people have been killed, of which over a third are children.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
13:51 GMT 04.12.2023
Israel to Allow Pre-Truce Amounts of Humanitarian Aid and Fuel Into Gaza – Statement
13:46 GMT 04.12.2023
Gaza Strip Death Toll From Israeli Attacks Nears 16,000 - Health Ministry
Nearly 16,000 people died in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks since October 7, and some 42,000 more have suffered injuries, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on Monday.
"The death toll from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 15,899, with 42,000 injured," spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said, as quoted by the Gaza Strip government’s Telegram channel.
13:39 GMT 04.12.2023
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers are seen during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2023
World
Israeli Military Says Destroyed About 500 Shafts to Hamas Tunnels in Gaza Since October 27
Yesterday, 17:53 GMT
13:39 GMT 04.12.2023
Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards targets in the Gaza Strip from their position near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 12, 2021. - Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz vowed more attacks on Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza to bring total, long-term quiet before considering a ceasefire. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2023
World
Israel Shells Lebanon in Retaliatory Move – Statement
09:20 GMT
13:38 GMT 04.12.2023
Юг Израиля недалеко от границы с сектором Газа, после авиаударов Израиля - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2023
World
Safe Corridor in Central Gaza Turned Into Battlefield - IDF Statement
12:00 GMT
13:33 GMT 04.12.2023
Hamas Military Wing Says Attacks Tel Aviv in Response to Shelling of Civilians in Gaza
The military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas, Al Qassam Brigades said on Monday that it launched rocket attacks on Israeli Tel Aviv in response to shelling of civilians in Gaza.
