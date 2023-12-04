https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/white-house-warns-ukraine-money-may-dry-up-by-years-end-without-congressional-action-1115373745.html

White House Warns Ukraine Money May Dry Up by Year's End Without Congressional Action

Washington faces mounting opposition in the Republican-controlled House, where a spate of lawmakers remain downbeat about the US’ continued assistance to the Kiev regime.

The White House is set to run out of money to provide more weapons to Ukraine "without congressional action" by the end of the year, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young has warned.In a letter to House and Senate leaders, she pointed out that "there is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment" and that the US is "out of money—and nearly out of time."She recalled that US security assistance packages to Ukraine had already become smaller and the deliveries have been “more limited”. With US allies around the world stepping up to do more, “US support is critical and cannot be replicated by others,” according to the her.The letter comes after a classified Capitol Hill briefing for the top House and Senate leaders, to who Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made clear that "Ukraine needs the aid soon."The proposal, however, faced flak from an array of Republicans in the House of Representatives who have questioned delivering more to Ukraine and tried to tie any additional funding to demands for security measures at the US-Mexico border.The US lawmakers’ previous disagreements over aiding Ukraine brought America to the brink of a government shutdown in late September, which was followed by then-GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy being ousted by his own party for cutting a deal with President Joe Biden to continue funding the Zelensky regime.The US, along with its NATO allies, ramped up funding to Kiev shortly after the start of the Russian special military operation. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such assistance adds to the prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine.

