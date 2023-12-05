International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/live-updates-israel-conducts-airstrikes-on-hezbollah-infrastructure-in-lebanon-1115384866.html
LIVE UPDATES: Israel Conducts Airstrikes on Hezbollah Infrastructure in Lebanon
LIVE UPDATES: Israel Conducts Airstrikes on Hezbollah Infrastructure in Lebanon
The Israel-Hamas truce - which began on November 24 and was prolonged twice - expired last week. The truce implied temporal ceasefire, prisoner swap and admission of humanitarian convoys into Gaza Strip.
2023-12-05T04:55+0000
2023-12-05T04:55+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
israel
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0d/1114913103_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d746da6fbe8860cbab7b59b36dc76f6.jpg
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0d/1114913103_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b955e17c4c333ac38c981d3b26d0e3d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, gaza strip crisis, israel-hamas conflict, israel-hamas at war, palestine-israel conflict, arab-israel conflict
middle east, gaza strip crisis, israel-hamas conflict, israel-hamas at war, palestine-israel conflict, arab-israel conflict
This picture taken on November 12, 2023 from a position along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel shows a smoke plume erupting during Israeli bombardment on the Palestinian enclave amid ongoing battles. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Israel Conducts Airstrikes on Hezbollah Infrastructure in Lebanon

04:55 GMT 05.12.2023
Subscribe
Being updated
The Israel-Hamas truce - which began on November 24 and was prolonged twice - expired last week. The truce implied temporal ceasefire, prisoner swap and admission of humanitarian convoys into Gaza Strip.
Hostilities resumed on December 1 with both sides conducting strikes on each other’s territory.
According to the latest figures, the conflict took the lives of over 16,000 people in the Gaza Strip, of which over third are children. Reportedly, over 60% of Gaza homes have been destroyed since October 7, leaving over 50,000 families’ homeless.
Tensions mounted on October 7 when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing a barrage of missiles and catching IDF (Israeli army) off guard. In response, Tel Aviv started a ground offensive operation and introduced complete humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip – a move that lead to the escalation with other Islamic militant organizations, most notably Shiite Hezbollah, located in Lebanon.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to find out more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:07 GMT 05.12.2023
Sirens Sounded in the city of Be'er Sheva and other communities in southern Israel - IDF
04:56 GMT 05.12.2023
Russia sends humanitarian aid to Italy to help it fight COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2023
World
Russia Sends Over 288 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Residents
04:46 GMT
04:54 GMT 05.12.2023
Palestinians flee to northern Gaza as Israeli tanks block the Salah al-Din road in the central Gaza Strip on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, as the four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war begins as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2023
Analysis
Israel Has Crossed Its Rubicon
Yesterday, 20:48 GMT
04:54 GMT 05.12.2023
March for Israel rally Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2023
Political Misfits
Activist Says Gaza May Cost Democrats in November
03:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала