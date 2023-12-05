LIVE UPDATES: Israel Conducts Airstrikes on Hezbollah Infrastructure in Lebanon

The Israel-Hamas truce - which began on November 24 and was prolonged twice - expired last week. The truce implied temporal ceasefire, prisoner swap and admission of humanitarian convoys into Gaza Strip.

Hostilities resumed on December 1 with both sides conducting strikes on each other’s territory.

According to the latest figures, the conflict took the lives of over 16,000 people in the Gaza Strip, of which over third are children. Reportedly, over 60% of Gaza homes have been destroyed since October 7, leaving over 50,000 families’ homeless.

Tensions mounted on October 7 when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing a barrage of missiles and catching IDF (Israeli army) off guard. In response, Tel Aviv started a ground offensive operation and introduced complete humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip – a move that lead to the escalation with other Islamic militant organizations, most notably Shiite Hezbollah, located in Lebanon.