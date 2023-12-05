Oil and Regional Security: What is Putin Going to Discuss During Visits to Saudi Arabia, UAE?
© Sputnik / POOL/Sergei Savostyanov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends a welcoming ceremony for heads of delegations participating in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
© Sputnik / POOL/Sergei Savostyanov/
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make official visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week to discuss various issues related to Moscow’s relations with the two countries.
Vladimir Putin’s visits to both Saudi Arabia and UAE are going to take place on December 6, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who added that the issues expected to be discussed during this trip involve Moscow’s bilateral relations with Dubai and Riyadh, and conflict resolution in the Middle East.
Commenting on this development, Mohammed Alhamed, a Saudi geopolitical analyst and president of the consultancy group Saudi Elite, noted that all three countries – Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE – “share common interests, including energy cooperation, regional stability, and counterterrorism efforts.”
“Russia has bolstered its ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE through economic collaboration, energy agreements, and diplomatic engagement. Saudi Arabia, recognizing its crucial role in balancing the region, has sought closer alliances with Russia to diversify its partnerships and reduce reliance on Western powers,” Alhamed said.
He pointed out that, while the three countries in question sometimes disagree with one another, they still “acknowledge the significance of collaboration in mutually beneficial areas.”
Regarding the agenda of Putin’s visits, Alhamed suggested that the issues to be discussed will likely involve “energy cooperation and stability in the oil market,” as well as “regional security concerns, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” and the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
“Exploring opportunities for economic cooperation, trade, and investment will further strengthen their ties. Additionally, discussions on counterterrorism measures and coordination in combating extremism may take place,” he said.
26 October, 13:15 GMT
Meanwhile, Dr. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, professor of political science at Emirates University, observed that Putin’s visit to the UAE will take place as the country hosts the COP28 climate summit, attended by leaders from all over the world.
“This will be a visit to UAE that corresponds to focus on what we could do together to save the earth and do something maybe meaningful. And we expect that President Putin will maybe join the global effort to address this issue,” Abdulla said.
He also drew attention to the fact that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are poised to become full members of BRICS, arguing that both countries are “affirming their position as global players, not just simply regional players.”
“They are already rising regional powers. But now they are going global, both of them, especially the UAE, as it is a part of so many global initiatives. I think, with our membership in BRICS starting on January 1st, which is not too far from now, we need to touch base with all these members, 11 of them now,” Abdulla added.
The ongoing escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will likely also feature prominently in discussions that are set to take place during Putin’s trip, Abdulla suggested.
“I think there is a need for urgent humanitarian help. And the UAE is taking the lead in this field, more than any other country on earth. The UAE has provided literally by itself 50% of all humanitarian urgent aid that has gone to Gaza so far. And we probably need more countries to join in. Russia is also initiating and delivering on these humanitarian aspects of the help,” he said.