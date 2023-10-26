International
Saudi Arabia, Russia Exploring Investment Cooperation Opportunities
Saudi Arabia, Russia Exploring Investment Cooperation Opportunities
Saudi Arabia and Russia are exploring the possibilities of investment cooperation, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef told Sputnik on Thursday, expressing hope that the existing opportunities would be developed.
"Saudi Arabia and Russia have very big investment opportunities, this issue has been discussed with Russian officials, and the possibilities of cooperation are still being explored," the minister said on the sidelines of the seventh Future Investment Initiative (FII7) investment forum "The New Compass" in Riyadh.The industry minister said that Russia had achieved success in many industries over the past 20 years, including the automotive industry, heavy equipment production, and military sector. FII7 Conference is bringing together the world's leading investors, policymakers, CEOs, academia, inventors, non-governmental organizations, scientists, and others to discover the new markets and navigate new frontiers of economic growth and prosperity.
Saudi Arabia, Russia Exploring Investment Cooperation Opportunities

13:15 GMT 26.10.2023
RIYADH (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia and Russia are exploring the possibilities of investment cooperation, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef told Sputnik on Thursday, expressing hope that the existing opportunities would be developed.
"Saudi Arabia and Russia have very big investment opportunities, this issue has been discussed with Russian officials, and the possibilities of cooperation are still being explored," the minister said on the sidelines of the seventh Future Investment Initiative (FII7) investment forum "The New Compass" in Riyadh.
The industry minister said that Russia had achieved success in many industries over the past 20 years, including the automotive industry, heavy equipment production, and military sector.

"We hope for the development of existing opportunities between Riyadh and Moscow," Alkhorayef added.

FII7 Conference is bringing together the world's leading investors, policymakers, CEOs, academia, inventors, non-governmental organizations, scientists, and others to discover the new markets and navigate new frontiers of economic growth and prosperity.
