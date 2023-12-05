International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Secure Fortified Areas Near Liberated Artyomovskoye in Special Op Zone
Russian Forces Secure Fortified Areas Near Liberated Artyomovskoye in Special Op Zone
Russian units of the Sever-V (lit. North-V) Volunteer Assault Corps are clearing forests near a small settlement of Artyomovskoye (Khromovo) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Alexey Selivanov, a corps representative and assistant to the commander of the Yenisey detachment, told Sputnik that Russian soldiers had blocked the main supply route of Ukrainian forces in the Artemovsk-Soledar front area.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian units of the Yug battle group "continued to improve positions along the front line and liberated the settlement of Artyomovskoye in the DPR" using air and artillery strikes.Artyomovskoye (Khromovo) is a small settlement west of the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). During the battle for the city, the last supply route of a Ukrainian military group passed through it.
14:04 GMT 05.12.2023
Russian units of the Sever-V (lit. North-V) Volunteer Assault Corps are clearing forests near a small settlement of Artyomovskoye (Khromovo) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Alexey Selivanov, a corps representative and assistant to the commander of the Yenisey detachment, told Sputnik that Russian soldiers had blocked the main supply route of Ukrainian forces in the Artemovsk-Soledar front area.

"We are mostly clearing fortified areas and forest belts along the roads that served as supply routes for Ukrainian troops (Artemovsk-Soledar direction). Now we are attacking the enemy's strongholds. Basically, we can say that the offensive is progressing successfully within the tactical plan," Selivanov said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian units of the Yug battle group "continued to improve positions along the front line and liberated the settlement of Artyomovskoye in the DPR" using air and artillery strikes.
Artyomovskoye (Khromovo) is a small settlement west of the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). During the battle for the city, the last supply route of a Ukrainian military group passed through it.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
