Russian Forces Secure Fortified Areas Near Liberated Artyomovskoye in Special Op Zone

Russian units of the Sever-V (lit. North-V) Volunteer Assault Corps are clearing forests near a small settlement of Artyomovskoye (Khromovo) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Alexey Selivanov, a corps representative and assistant to the commander of the Yenisey detachment, told Sputnik that Russian soldiers had blocked the main supply route of Ukrainian forces in the Artemovsk-Soledar front area.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian units of the Yug battle group "continued to improve positions along the front line and liberated the settlement of Artyomovskoye in the DPR" using air and artillery strikes.Artyomovskoye (Khromovo) is a small settlement west of the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). During the battle for the city, the last supply route of a Ukrainian military group passed through it.

