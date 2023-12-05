https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/russian-forces-secure-fortified-areas-near-liberated-artyomovskoye-in-special-op-zone-1115403801.html
Russian Forces Secure Fortified Areas Near Liberated Artyomovskoye in Special Op Zone
Russian Forces Secure Fortified Areas Near Liberated Artyomovskoye in Special Op Zone
Russian units of the Sever-V (lit. North-V) Volunteer Assault Corps are clearing forests near a small settlement of Artyomovskoye (Khromovo) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
2023-12-05T14:04+0000
2023-12-05T14:04+0000
2023-12-05T14:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk
ukraine
russian ministry of defense
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113348477_0:96:1920:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_2cd81abefc84a4911aa8c67f18428dbd.png
Alexey Selivanov, a corps representative and assistant to the commander of the Yenisey detachment, told Sputnik that Russian soldiers had blocked the main supply route of Ukrainian forces in the Artemovsk-Soledar front area.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian units of the Yug battle group "continued to improve positions along the front line and liberated the settlement of Artyomovskoye in the DPR" using air and artillery strikes.Artyomovskoye (Khromovo) is a small settlement west of the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). During the battle for the city, the last supply route of a Ukrainian military group passed through it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/ukraine-lost-over-125000-people-and-16000-weapons-over-six-months-of-counteroffensive---shoigu-1115321050.html
russia
donetsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113348477_89:0:1796:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_fbb6b6911434bbb4735875ef71c47d85.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, donetsk people's republic (dpr), donbass, bakhmut
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, donetsk people's republic (dpr), donbass, bakhmut
Russian Forces Secure Fortified Areas Near Liberated Artyomovskoye in Special Op Zone
Russian units of the Sever-V (lit. North-V) Volunteer Assault Corps are clearing forests near a small settlement of Artyomovskoye (Khromovo) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).