https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/eu-china-summit-to-take-place-in-beijing-on-thursday-1115441561.html

EU-China Summit to Take Place in Beijing on Thursday

EU-China Summit to Take Place in Beijing on Thursday

The first in-person EU-China summit since 2019 will be held in Beijing on Thursday.

2023-12-07T00:47+0000

2023-12-07T00:47+0000

2023-12-07T00:47+0000

world

josep borrell

ursula von der leyen

beijing

china

european union (eu)

xi jinping

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115441404_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6d017c3add2a2ca0a568dce012a344e3.jpg

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will travel to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The officials are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including bilateral trade relations, which have cooled significantly due to reciprocal restrictions, international developments, mainly the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as international issues, such as climate change, food security and global health.

beijing

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu-china summit, eu-china relations, palestine-israel conflict, ukraine crisis, china-eu talks, china-eu relations