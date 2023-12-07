https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/eu-china-summit-to-take-place-in-beijing-on-thursday-1115441561.html
EU-China Summit to Take Place in Beijing on Thursday
The first in-person EU-China summit since 2019 will be held in Beijing on Thursday.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will travel to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The officials are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including bilateral trade relations, which have cooled significantly due to reciprocal restrictions, international developments, mainly the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as international issues, such as climate change, food security and global health.
EU-China Summit to Take Place in Beijing on Thursday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first in-person EU-China summit since 2019 will be held in Beijing on Thursday.