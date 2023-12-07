https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/us-risks-organizing-second-vietnam-in-ukraine---russias-top-foreign-intel-chief-1115448982.html
US Risks Organizing 'Second Vietnam' in Ukraine - Russia's Top Foreign Intel Chief
US Risks Organizing 'Second Vietnam' in Ukraine - Russia's Top Foreign Intel Chief
The United States is in danger of a "second Vietnam" in Ukraine, which every new US administration will have to deal with until a sensible person heads the White House, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin wrote in an article for the magazine Razvedchik.
"It is highly probable that further support for the Kiev junta, especially given the increasing 'toxicity' of the Ukrainian issue for transatlantic unity and Western society as a whole, will accelerate the decline of the West's international authority. Ukraine itself will turn into a 'black hole' absorbing material and human resources the further it goes," Naryshkin wrote in his article.The US presidential election next year will be held in an atmosphere of tough confrontation between globalists and supporters of realism and traditional values, Naryshkin stressed. The year 2024 will be marked in the United States and Europe by an increase in the level of political and public disagreement on the issue of support for Ukraine, according to him. According to him, "one of the harbingers of the inevitable storm" was Slovakia, where the nationally oriented "Direction-Social Democracy" party led by Robert Fico won the recent parliamentary elections "despite enormous pressure from left-liberal Western elites."
The United States is in danger of a "second Vietnam" in Ukraine, which every new US administration will have to deal with until a sensible person heads the White House, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin wrote in an article for the magazine Razvedchik.
"It is highly probable that further support for the Kiev junta, especially given the increasing 'toxicity' of the Ukrainian issue
for transatlantic unity and Western society as a whole, will accelerate the decline of the West's international authority. Ukraine itself will turn into a 'black hole' absorbing material and human resources the further it goes," Naryshkin wrote in his article.
The SVR director added that "in the end, the United States risks creating a 'second Vietnam' that every new US administration will have to deal with until a reasonable person with enough courage and determination to plug this 'hole' comes to power in Washington."
The US presidential election next year will be held in an atmosphere of tough confrontation between globalists and supporters of realism and traditional values, Naryshkin stressed.
The year 2024 will be marked in the United States and Europe by an increase in the level of political and public disagreement on the issue of support for Ukraine
, according to him.
"Next year we will certainly see in the United States and Europe an increase in the level of public and political disunity on a whole range of issues, from support for Ukraine to the promotion of the LGBT agenda," Naryshkin said.
According to him, "one of the harbingers of the inevitable storm" was Slovakia, where the nationally oriented "Direction-Social Democracy" party led by Robert Fico won the recent parliamentary elections "despite enormous pressure from left-liberal Western elites."