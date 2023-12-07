International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/voter-integrity-works-four-elections-overturned-in-us-over-fraud-and-irregularities---report-1115460444.html
Voter Integrity Works: Four Elections Overturned in US Over Fraud and Irregularities - Report
Voter Integrity Works: Four Elections Overturned in US Over Fraud and Irregularities - Report
Four elections have been overturned this year in the US by courts, according to independent media outlet Just the News.
2023-12-07T18:58+0000
2023-12-07T18:58+0000
americas
us
republicans
joe biden
donald trump
election fraud
election irregularities
2024 us presidential election
democracy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103909826_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_da5356f0d1d7f8914d349aad5e3cdc47.jpg
In the wake of the alleged election rigging scandal in 2020, voting irregularities have come under heightened scrutiny from watchdogs and political activists across the US.Former President Donald Trump still maintains that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and many conservatives agree with him. A July survey by CNN indicated that a whopping 69 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaners still believe that Joe Biden's victory was not legitimate. Meanwhile, a study conducted by Rasmussen Reports in mid-November showed that 56 percent of likely US voters believe cheating is likely to affect the results of the 2024 presidential election. Just 37 percent of respondents said that cheating is unlikely.However, the Brookings Institution continues to insist that "widespread election fraud claims by Republicans do not match the evidence."So, do elections irregularities and fraud happen in the US? Judging by 2023 court rulings they not only happen but can be legally overturned.According Just the News, three cases from the 2023 elections and one case from 2022 were overturned by courts over voting irregularities and fraud. In most of those races a new ballot was ordered.Earlier this week a Louisiana judge cancelled the results of the Caddo Parish sheriff's election after illegal votes were discovered.But Nickelson did not give up and filed a lawsuit, claiming that illegal votes were cast. That court case unearthed 11 illegal votes: two people who voted twice; at least five absentee ballots which did not comply with the law and four votes cast by people not entitled to vote. A new election was scheduled for March 23, 2024.In November, a judge overturned the results of the Democrat mayoral primary in Bridgeport, Connecticut, after a video allegedly featuring a supporter of incumbent Democrat Mayor Joe Ganim placing stacks of papers into a ballot drop box emerged online. The judge determined that allegations of absentee ballot abuse were sufficient to annul the election, especially given that Ganim won by a razor-thin margin constituted mostly by absentee ballots. A new primary was scheduled for January 23, 2024, which could lead to new mayoral election on February 22.Also in November, a Texan appeal court approved a lower court ruling from February, which changed the outcome of the 2022 District II Laredo City Council election by naming Ricardo Rangel Jr. as the winner instead of Daisy Campos Rodriguez.Earlier, the Texas district court determined that Campos-Rodriguez – who won by a margin of just six votes – got at least 11 votes which were cast illegally in the November 2022 general election. Campos-Rodriguez was ordered to step down.In September, a court judge in Wisconsin overturned the April results of a town board election. The contenders, John MacLean and Lorine Walters, battled over another one-vote margin. MacLean filed a lawsuit over suspicious ballots, and the judge found that two votes had been illegally cast. In a new election on November 14, MacLean beat Walters by 29 votes.The cases show that the battle over voter integrity sometimes bears fruit — and that being scrupulous does mean being an "election denier".
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/new-york-civil-fraud-trial-part-of-us-government-election-interference-effort---trump-1113862256.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230328/polls-show-erosion-of-core-american-values-growing-anti-democratic-sentiment-in-us-1108878648.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230226/zuckerbucks-at-play-again-us-conservatives-accuse-big-tech-of-election-meddling-1107826458.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/trump-claims-he-nixed-georgia-election-fraud-presser-to-put-evidence-in-legal-filings-1112693905.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103909826_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_058a9230e9cd79defb408962a91ee943.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us elections, election fraud, voter integrity, election irregularities, unqualified voters, ballots casted illegally, courts overturned elections, donald trump says election was stolen from him, 69 percent of republicans believe joe biden did not win legally
us elections, election fraud, voter integrity, election irregularities, unqualified voters, ballots casted illegally, courts overturned elections, donald trump says election was stolen from him, 69 percent of republicans believe joe biden did not win legally

Voter Integrity Works: Four Elections Overturned in US Over Fraud and Irregularities - Report

18:58 GMT 07.12.2023
© AP Photo / John MinchilloVoters fill out their ballots before bringing them to counting machines at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum as the doors open for the midterm election, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Voters fill out their ballots before bringing them to counting machines at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum as the doors open for the midterm election, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2023
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Four elections have been overturned this year in the US by courts, according to independent media outlet Just the News.
In the wake of the alleged election rigging scandal in 2020, voting irregularities have come under heightened scrutiny from watchdogs and political activists across the US.
Former President Donald Trump still maintains that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and many conservatives agree with him.
A July survey by CNN indicated that a whopping 69 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaners still believe that Joe Biden's victory was not legitimate. Meanwhile, a study conducted by Rasmussen Reports in mid-November showed that 56 percent of likely US voters believe cheating is likely to affect the results of the 2024 presidential election. Just 37 percent of respondents said that cheating is unlikely.
However, the Brookings Institution continues to insist that "widespread election fraud claims by Republicans do not match the evidence."
So, do elections irregularities and fraud happen in the US? Judging by 2023 court rulings they not only happen but can be legally overturned.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2023
Americas
New York Civil Fraud Trial Part of US Government ‘Election Interference’ Effort - Trump
2 October, 15:48 GMT
According Just the News, three cases from the 2023 elections and one case from 2022 were overturned by courts over voting irregularities and fraud. In most of those races a new ballot was ordered.
Earlier this week a Louisiana judge cancelled the results of the Caddo Parish sheriff's election after illegal votes were discovered.

On November 18, Democratic candidate Henry Whitehorn beat his Republican rival John Nickelson by just one point. Nickelson requested a recount, which gave each candidate an additional three votes — still resulting in a win for Whitehorn.

But Nickelson did not give up and filed a lawsuit, claiming that illegal votes were cast. That court case unearthed 11 illegal votes: two people who voted twice; at least five absentee ballots which did not comply with the law and four votes cast by people not entitled to vote. A new election was scheduled for March 23, 2024.
In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, a woman wears a mask while walking past an American flag painted on a wall during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
Americas
Polls Show Erosion of Core American Values, Growing Anti-Democratic Sentiment in US
28 March, 17:29 GMT
In November, a judge overturned the results of the Democrat mayoral primary in Bridgeport, Connecticut, after a video allegedly featuring a supporter of incumbent Democrat Mayor Joe Ganim placing stacks of papers into a ballot drop box emerged online.
The judge determined that allegations of absentee ballot abuse were sufficient to annul the election, especially given that Ganim won by a razor-thin margin constituted mostly by absentee ballots. A new primary was scheduled for January 23, 2024, which could lead to new mayoral election on February 22.
With the US Capitol dome visible, a voter drops a ballot into an early voting drop box, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Union Market in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
Americas
'Zuckerbucks' at Play Again? US Conservatives Accuse Big Tech of Election Meddling
26 February, 18:15 GMT
Also in November, a Texan appeal court approved a lower court ruling from February, which changed the outcome of the 2022 District II Laredo City Council election by naming Ricardo Rangel Jr. as the winner instead of Daisy Campos Rodriguez.
Earlier, the Texas district court determined that Campos-Rodriguez – who won by a margin of just six votes – got at least 11 votes which were cast illegally in the November 2022 general election. Campos-Rodriguez was ordered to step down.
In September, a court judge in Wisconsin overturned the April results of a town board election. The contenders, John MacLean and Lorine Walters, battled over another one-vote margin. MacLean filed a lawsuit over suspicious ballots, and the judge found that two votes had been illegally cast. In a new election on November 14, MacLean beat Walters by 29 votes.
The cases show that the battle over voter integrity sometimes bears fruit — and that being scrupulous does mean being an "election denier".
Republican candidate President Donald Trump participates during the second and final presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
Americas
Trump Claims He Nixed Georgia Election Fraud Presser to Put 'Evidence' in Legal Filings
18 August, 02:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала