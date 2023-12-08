International
Countdown to Cosmic Spectacle: Super Asteroid to Eclipse One of Brightest Stars
Countdown to Cosmic Spectacle: Super Asteroid to Eclipse One of Brightest Stars
There is apprehension about whether an asteroid will fully eclipse a giant star, leading to a unique blackout, or create a 'ring of fire' effect, where a thin, bright ring of the star would remain visible to many observers in some parts of the world.
The late hours of next Monday will mark the beginning of a striking astronomical event, extending into the early hours of Tuesday and captivating skywatchers and astronomers alike.This event features the passage of Leona, an asteroid, across the luminous star Betelgeuse, creating a temporary eclipse and presenting a rare opportunity for astronomical observation.Betelgeuse, a red supergiant, is the uppermost star in the constellation of Orion.Leona's transit might either entirely or partially obscure the star. The eclipse's trajectory will cross numerous regions, including Tajikistan, Armenia, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Spain, Miami, the Florida Keys in the USA, and parts of Mexico. This path will enable millions to witness the event, which is expected to last about 15 seconds.The uncertainty surrounding whether Leona will fully eclipse Betelgeuse, causing a total blackout of the star, or result in a "ring of fire" eclipse where a thin, bright ring of the star remains visible adds to the excitement and significance of the observation.Astronomers like Gianluca Masa, the founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, are particularly enthusiastic about this event. The Project plans to host a live webcast from Italy, allowing global participation in this rare astronomical occurrence.Previous observations, such as Leona's eclipse of a dimmer star in September, have enabled scientists to estimate the asteroid's dimensions at approximately 34 miles wide and 50 miles long. However, uncertainties remain about the exact sizes of Leona and Betelgeuse and the star's expansive atmosphere.
Countdown to Cosmic Spectacle: Super Asteroid to Eclipse One of Brightest Stars

The late hours of next Monday will mark the beginning of a striking astronomical event, extending into the early hours of Tuesday and captivating skywatchers and astronomers alike.
This event features the passage of Leona, an asteroid, across the luminous star Betelgeuse, creating a temporary eclipse and presenting a rare opportunity for astronomical observation.
Betelgeuse, a red supergiant, is the uppermost star in the constellation of Orion.
An annular eclipse appears at a waterfront park in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, May 21, 2012. Tens of millions in the Americas will have front-row seats Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 for a “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun. What's called an annular solar eclipse _ better known as a ring of fire _ will briefly dim the skies over sections of the western U.S. and Central and South America on Saturday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
Beyond Politics
This Saturday, Rare ‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse May Be Coming to a US City Near You
10 October, 02:39 GMT
Leona's transit might either entirely or partially obscure the star. The eclipse's trajectory will cross numerous regions, including Tajikistan, Armenia, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Spain, Miami, the Florida Keys in the USA, and parts of Mexico. This path will enable millions to witness the event, which is expected to last about 15 seconds.
The uncertainty surrounding whether Leona will fully eclipse Betelgeuse, causing a total blackout of the star, or result in a "ring of fire" eclipse where a thin, bright ring of the star remains visible adds to the excitement and significance of the observation.
Astronomers like Gianluca Masa, the founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, are particularly enthusiastic about this event. The Project plans to host a live webcast from Italy, allowing global participation in this rare astronomical occurrence.
Previous observations, such as Leona's eclipse of a dimmer star in September, have enabled scientists to estimate the asteroid's dimensions at approximately 34 miles wide and 50 miles long. However, uncertainties remain about the exact sizes of Leona and Betelgeuse and the star's expansive atmosphere.
