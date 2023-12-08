https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/spacex-gears-up-for-175-billion-valuation-milestone-in-latest-share-sale-talks-1115455931.html

SpaceX Gears Up for $175 Billion Valuation Milestone in Latest Share Sale Talks

SpaceX Gears Up for $175 Billion Valuation Milestone in Latest Share Sale Talks

A potential increase in valuation may propel Elon Musk's SpaceX into the hundred-billion-dollar company club, with a prospective share sale worth $500 to $750 million, although details are still in the works and may change.

2023-12-08T09:34+0000

2023-12-08T09:34+0000

2023-12-08T09:34+0000

americas

business

newsfeed

elon musk

earth

nike

starlink

china mobile

spacex

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114085233_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f248447cdea24c193bec2ad403dd1d00.jpg

SpaceX is discussing selling internal shares, potentially valuing the company at over $175 billion, according to an insider report. The valuation would elevate SpaceX to the status of the most valuable startup in the US.Discussions about a potential share sale are ongoing, with projections suggesting a value between $500 million and $750 million. Share pricing is speculated to be around $95 each, per sources who pleaded anonymity. However, these figures may adjust depending on the interest levels of both the sellers and prospective buyers.The expected valuation marks a substantial leap from the $150 billion SpaceX reached earlier in the year, catapulting the company into a league with major corporations like T-Mobile USA ($179 billion), Nike ($177 billion), and China Mobile ($176 billion) regarding market capitalization. The comparison highlights SpaceX's remarkable growth and emerging prominence in the global corporate landscape.SpaceX has established itself as a frontrunner in the commercial space launch sector with its Falcon rockets. The company provides launch services for a diverse clientele, including private companies, as well as NASA and various other government entities.Additionally, SpaceX is making strides in internet services through its Starlink venture, which relies on a network of satellites in low-Earth orbit.Financial forecasts for SpaceX are optimistic, with expected revenues nearing $9 billion this year, primarily from its rocket launches and Starlink operations.The revenues are projected to increase to about $15 billion by 2024. Furthermore, SpaceX is exploring a public offering for Starlink, potentially set for late 2024, aiming to capitalize on the increasing demand for space-based communication solutions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/spacex-launches-starship-for-first-orbital-flight-1109681207.html

americas

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

elon musk, spacex insider shares, spacex valuation, tender offer, $95 per share, spacex market capitalization, t-mobile usa inc., nike inc., china mobile, space exploration technologies corp., commercial space launch services, falcon rockets, national aeronautics and space administration, starlink service, starlink satellites, low-earth orbit, spacex revenues, rocket launch business, spacex initial public offering, communications via space.