SpaceX Gears Up for $175 Billion Valuation Milestone in Latest Share Sale Talks

A potential increase in valuation may propel Elon Musk's SpaceX into the hundred-billion-dollar company club, with a prospective share sale worth $500 to $750 million, although details are still in the works and may change.
SpaceX is discussing selling internal shares, potentially valuing the company at over $175 billion, according to an insider report. The valuation would elevate SpaceX to the status of the most valuable startup in the US.Discussions about a potential share sale are ongoing, with projections suggesting a value between $500 million and $750 million. Share pricing is speculated to be around $95 each, per sources who pleaded anonymity. However, these figures may adjust depending on the interest levels of both the sellers and prospective buyers.The expected valuation marks a substantial leap from the $150 billion SpaceX reached earlier in the year, catapulting the company into a league with major corporations like T-Mobile USA ($179 billion), Nike ($177 billion), and China Mobile ($176 billion) regarding market capitalization. The comparison highlights SpaceX's remarkable growth and emerging prominence in the global corporate landscape.SpaceX has established itself as a frontrunner in the commercial space launch sector with its Falcon rockets. The company provides launch services for a diverse clientele, including private companies, as well as NASA and various other government entities.Additionally, SpaceX is making strides in internet services through its Starlink venture, which relies on a network of satellites in low-Earth orbit.Financial forecasts for SpaceX are optimistic, with expected revenues nearing $9 billion this year, primarily from its rocket launches and Starlink operations.The revenues are projected to increase to about $15 billion by 2024. Furthermore, SpaceX is exploring a public offering for Starlink, potentially set for late 2024, aiming to capitalize on the increasing demand for space-based communication solutions.
