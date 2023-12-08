https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/theyre-trying-to-kill-me-hunter-biden-sounds-off-on-gop-effort-to-strike-at-joes-2024-bid-1115488481.html
'They're Trying to Kill Me': Hunter Biden Sounds Off on GOP Effort to Strike at Joe's 2024 Bid
Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, sat down with the Grammy-nominated musician Moby for a podcast interview that was released on Friday.
Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, sat down with the Grammy-nominated musician Moby for a podcast interview that was released on Friday, detailing that the GOP is harassing him as part of an effort to tank his father's 2024 reelection bid. The 58-year-old musician explained at the beginning of the “Moby Pod” interview that he had previously met Biden at one of his art shows while the two had been recovering from an addiction.During the interview, Biden claimed right-wing attacks against him were not actually “about” him, but are instead part of a broader approach to attack his father’s presidency.“They are trying to, in their most illegitimate, but rational way, they’re trying to destroy a presidency,” Biden said on Friday. “And so it’s not about me, and [in] their most base way, what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle.”During the interview, Biden also lamented his challenges with drug and alcohol addiction following the death of his mother, sister and his brother, as well as his shame at feeling like the “f***-up” in his family. He acknowledged it's difficult to maintain sobriety when he's the focus of “a hatred and an intensity that is both specific and global.”This is the first time Biden has spoken publicly on the topic since his memoir was released in 2021. Since then, he has allowed public statements to come from his attorneys. During the podcast, he said he was speaking out (after being advised to keep a low profile) because he wanted to help others suffering from an addiction.He later described being doxxed by the New York Post, which he said led to Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats, shouting through bullhorns outside his house when his wife was eight months pregnant.During the podcast, Biden also mentioned feeling sorry for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who he said are “not healthy people.” The two lawmakers have been some of Biden’s toughest credits, with Greene holding up posters displaying him in graphic and sexual photos during an Oversight Committee hearing in July. The photos had come from the infamous scandal-ridden laptop belonging to Biden.On Thursday, a federal grand jury in California indicted Biden on nine charges, including three felonies. The 56-page indictment, accused the 53-year old of engaging in a four-year scheme during which he failed to pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes, understating his income and exaggerating his expenses on tax returns between 2016 and 2019. The indictment added that he “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills”.The extravagant lifestyle, according to the indictment, includes luxury vehicles, a house in Venice Beach, more than $680,000 paid to “various women" over a four-year period and almost $189,000 spent on “adult entertainment.” The maximum penalty, if Biden is convicted of the charges, includes 17 years in prison.House Republicans have also launched an impeachment inquiry against President Biden, alleging corruption and profiting from his political position. As part of the inquiry, they have called for Hunter Biden to provide a closed deposition on Capitol Hill, which he has refused, insisting on a public testimony. If he fails to comply, the GOP has threatened to hold him in contempt of Congress.
The release of the podcast comes just a day after a federal grand jury in California indicted Hunter Biden on nine charges, which include three felonies.
Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, sat down with the Grammy-nominated musician Moby for a podcast interview that was released on Friday, detailing that the GOP is harassing him as part of an effort to tank his father's 2024 reelection bid.
The 58-year-old musician explained at the beginning of the “Moby Pod” interview that he had previously met Biden at one of his art shows while the two had been recovering from an addiction.
During the interview, Biden claimed right-wing attacks against him were not actually “about” him, but are instead part of a broader approach to attack his father’s presidency.
“They are trying to, in their most illegitimate, but rational way, they’re trying to destroy a presidency,” Biden
said on Friday. “And so it’s not about me, and [in] their most base way, what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle.”
“They decided that the one way in which they would be able to certainly just undermine my dad’s confidence and ability to continue to campaign and move forward – particularly after the death of my brother – [was] to think that he could lose his son that he just had regained from an almost-death, through addiction,” said Biden.
During the interview, Biden also lamented his challenges with drug and alcohol addiction following the death of his mother, sister and his brother, as well as his shame at feeling like the “f***-up” in his family. He acknowledged it's difficult to maintain sobriety when he's the focus of “a hatred and an intensity that is both specific and global.”
This is the first time Biden has spoken publicly on the topic since his memoir was released in 2021. Since then, he has allowed public statements to come from his attorneys. During the podcast, he said he was speaking out (after being advised to keep a low profile) because he wanted to help others suffering from an addiction.
“One of the reasons why I’m gonna survive this – and I’m gonna survive it clean and sober – is because I am not gonna let these motherf****** use me as just another example of why people in recovery are never gonna be OK, never to be trusted, they’re all degenerates – I’m just not gonna let that happen.”
He later described being doxxed by the New York Post, which he said led to Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats, shouting through bullhorns outside his house when his wife was eight months pregnant.
During the podcast, Biden also mentioned feeling sorry for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who he said are “not healthy people.” The two lawmakers have been some of Biden’s toughest credits, with Greene holding up posters displaying him in graphic and sexual photos
during an Oversight Committee hearing in July. The photos had come from the infamous scandal-ridden laptop belonging to Biden.
“The second thing that I realized is that these people are just sad, very very sick people that have most likely just faced traumas in their lives that they’ve decided that they are going to turn into an evil that decides that they’re going to inflict on the rest of the world,” Biden said.
On Thursday, a federal grand jury in California indicted Biden on nine charges, including three felonies. The 56-page indictment
, accused the 53-year old of engaging in a four-year scheme during which he failed to pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes, understating his income and exaggerating his expenses on tax returns between 2016 and 2019. The indictment added that he “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills”.
The extravagant lifestyle, according to the indictment, includes luxury vehicles, a house in Venice Beach, more than $680,000 paid to “various women" over a four-year period and almost $189,000 spent on “adult entertainment.” The maximum penalty, if Biden is convicted of the charges, includes 17 years in prison.
"[After] five years of investigating with no new evidence — and two years after Hunter paid his taxes in full — the US Attorney has piled on nine new charges when he had agreed just months ago to resolve this matter with a pair of misdemeanors,” Abbe Lowell, Biden’s attorney, said in response to the most recent charges.
House Republicans have also launched an impeachment inquiry against President Biden, alleging corruption and profiting from his political position. As part of the inquiry, they have called for Hunter Biden to provide a closed deposition on Capitol Hill, which he has refused, insisting on a public testimony. If he fails to comply, the GOP has threatened to hold him in contempt of Congress.