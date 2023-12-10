https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/hungarian-road-carriers-to-hold-protests-on-border-with-ukraine---association-1115505589.html

Hungarian Road Carriers to Hold Protests on Border With Ukraine - Association

Hungarian road carriers will begin protests on the border with Ukraine on Monday, as Ukrainian truckers ruin Hungarian logistics companies, Hungarian Road Transport Association (MKFE) Secretary General Tivadar Arvay said on Saturday.

"Due to the appearance of Ukrainian carriers on the EU market, several hundred Hungarian enterprises were on the verge of bankruptcy... Poles and Slovaks are talking about this, but the same thing is behind the Hungarian protests that will start on Monday," Arvay was quoted as saying by Hungarian news agency MTI. He added that the mileage of Ukrainian trucks in Hungary increased by 30%, while the distance traveled by the Hungarian trucks decreased by 4%. Arvay noted that Ukrainian carriers come from a completely different economic and legal environment, therefore their costs differ, and they are not subject to EU rules. Polish truckers started blocking automobile checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in early November to protest what they said was the Polish government's inaction over their loss of business to foreign competitors. Their discontent is associated with the fact that Ukrainian truckers have been exempt from obtaining permits to cross the Polish border since February 2022, which has made their services cheaper and more attractive to customers. The protesters demand the reintroduction of restrictions on Ukrainian truckers entering Poland and a ban on Poland-based transport companies with capital from outside the European Union. The strike was previously expected to last until January 2024.

