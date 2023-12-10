https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/hungarian-road-carriers-to-hold-protests-on-border-with-ukraine---association-1115505589.html
Hungarian Road Carriers to Hold Protests on Border With Ukraine - Association
Hungarian Road Carriers to Hold Protests on Border With Ukraine - Association
Hungarian road carriers will begin protests on the border with Ukraine on Monday, as Ukrainian truckers ruin Hungarian logistics companies, Hungarian Road Transport Association (MKFE) Secretary General Tivadar Arvay said on Saturday.
2023-12-10T03:38+0000
2023-12-10T03:38+0000
2023-12-10T03:38+0000
world
ukrainian border guard service
ukraine
poland
hungary
european union (eu)
europe
border crossings
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0a/1115505432_0:191:2961:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_9b1d5fc72c9c1896c6d41b38a8ff952c.jpg
"Due to the appearance of Ukrainian carriers on the EU market, several hundred Hungarian enterprises were on the verge of bankruptcy... Poles and Slovaks are talking about this, but the same thing is behind the Hungarian protests that will start on Monday," Arvay was quoted as saying by Hungarian news agency MTI. He added that the mileage of Ukrainian trucks in Hungary increased by 30%, while the distance traveled by the Hungarian trucks decreased by 4%. Arvay noted that Ukrainian carriers come from a completely different economic and legal environment, therefore their costs differ, and they are not subject to EU rules. Polish truckers started blocking automobile checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in early November to protest what they said was the Polish government's inaction over their loss of business to foreign competitors. Their discontent is associated with the fact that Ukrainian truckers have been exempt from obtaining permits to cross the Polish border since February 2022, which has made their services cheaper and more attractive to customers. The protesters demand the reintroduction of restrictions on Ukrainian truckers entering Poland and a ban on Poland-based transport companies with capital from outside the European Union. The strike was previously expected to last until January 2024.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/second-ukrainian-driver-dies-in-queue-on-border-with-poland---carriers-association-1115168184.html
ukraine
poland
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0a/1115505432_116:0:2845:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_24e7012f85c37972b0a9a4d985ae67c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian trucks, polish-ukrainian border
ukrainian trucks, polish-ukrainian border
Hungarian Road Carriers to Hold Protests on Border With Ukraine - Association
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian road carriers will begin protests on the border with Ukraine on Monday, as Ukrainian truckers ruin Hungarian logistics companies, Hungarian Road Transport Association (MKFE) Secretary General Tivadar Arvay said on Saturday.
"Due to the appearance of Ukrainian carriers on the EU market, several hundred Hungarian enterprises were on the verge of bankruptcy... Poles and Slovaks
are talking about this, but the same thing is behind the Hungarian protests that will start on Monday," Arvay was quoted as saying by Hungarian news agency MTI.
He added that the mileage of Ukrainian trucks
in Hungary increased by 30%, while the distance traveled by the Hungarian trucks decreased by 4%. Arvay noted that Ukrainian carriers come from a completely different economic and legal environment, therefore their costs differ, and they are not subject to EU rules.
"We asked the European Union - last week there was a meeting of the transport commission... to reconsider its agreement with Ukraine and take into account the interests of EU member states, including transport companies in Hungary," Arvay said.
Polish truckers started blocking automobile checkpoints
on the border with Ukraine in early November to protest what they said was the Polish government's inaction over their loss of business to foreign competitors. Their discontent is associated with the fact that Ukrainian truckers have been exempt from obtaining permits to cross the Polish border since February 2022, which has made their services cheaper and more attractive to customers. The protesters demand the reintroduction of restrictions on Ukrainian truckers entering Poland and a ban on Poland-based transport companies with capital from outside the European Union. The strike was previously expected to last until January 2024.