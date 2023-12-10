International
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged the European Union to take more efficient measures to prevent the continuation of the Gaza conflict and lift the blockade of the enclave, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday.
"Amirabdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, addressed a letter to Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. In the letter, Amirabdollahian highlighted the recent positions of the European side, emphasizing the urgent need to establish an enduring ceasefire, halt the massacre of civilians in Gaza, and adhere to international humanitarian law… Amirabdollahian requested the EU official to take more effective steps to permanently cease the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip, completely lift the blockade, and end the occupation," the ministry said in a statement. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1.
palestine
gaza strip
israel
iran
Iran Calls on EU to Take More Effective Steps to Stop Attacks on Gaza Strip

23:15 GMT 10.12.2023
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2023
© AP Photo / Hatem Ali
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged the European Union to take more efficient measures to prevent the continuation of the Gaza conflict and lift the blockade of the enclave, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday.
"Amirabdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, addressed a letter to Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. In the letter, Amirabdollahian highlighted the recent positions of the European side, emphasizing the urgent need to establish an enduring ceasefire, halt the massacre of civilians in Gaza, and adhere to international humanitarian law… Amirabdollahian requested the EU official to take more effective steps to permanently cease the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip, completely lift the blockade, and end the occupation," the ministry said in a statement.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
Smoke rises during an Israeli military bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip on November 15, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2023
Analysis
Ex-CIA Analyst: US Responsible for Gaza Genocide by Empowering Netanyahu
21 November, 19:19 GMT
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1.
