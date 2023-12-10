International
Sri Lankan Gov’t Makes Efforts to Prevent Recruitment of Mercenaries Into Ukrainian Army - Reports
Sri Lanka has made every effort to prevent the recruitment of its citizens into foreign armed forces, including in Ukraine, through local agents, Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror reported on Saturday, citing Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.
The minister said Sri Lankan security agencies had previously learned that a local agent was recruiting mercenaries to fight on the side of Ukraine against Russia, the media said. The newspaper said that three former Sri Lankan soldiers, including a former special forces officer, were killed on Monday near the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Nevertheless, the government cannot prevent its nationals from participating in the Ukraine conflict if they decide to leave the country, the report read, citing Sabry.
© AP Photo / STRForeign minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry gestures as he addresses media in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lanka has made every effort to prevent the recruitment of its citizens into foreign armed forces, including in Ukraine, through local agents, Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror reported on Saturday, citing Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.
The minister said Sri Lankan security agencies had previously learned that a local agent was recruiting mercenaries to fight on the side of Ukraine against Russia, the media said.
The newspaper said that three former Sri Lankan soldiers, including a former special forces officer, were killed on Monday near the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
Nevertheless, the government cannot prevent its nationals from participating in the Ukraine conflict if they decide to leave the country, the report read, citing Sabry.
