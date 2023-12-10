https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/sri-lankan-govt-makes-efforts-to-prevent-recruitment-of-mercenaries-into-ukrainian-army---reports-1115503857.html
Sri Lankan Gov’t Makes Efforts to Prevent Recruitment of Mercenaries Into Ukrainian Army - Reports
Sri Lankan Gov’t Makes Efforts to Prevent Recruitment of Mercenaries Into Ukrainian Army - Reports
Sri Lanka has made every effort to prevent the recruitment of its citizens into foreign armed forces, including in Ukraine, through local agents, Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror reported on Saturday, citing Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.
2023-12-10T00:03+0000
2023-12-10T00:03+0000
2023-12-10T00:03+0000
world
sri lanka
ukraine
russia
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian crisis
mercenaries
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/17/1104595846_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2026fd46a96536b6f6b9f0d7fdc2dbb5.jpg
The minister said Sri Lankan security agencies had previously learned that a local agent was recruiting mercenaries to fight on the side of Ukraine against Russia, the media said. The newspaper said that three former Sri Lankan soldiers, including a former special forces officer, were killed on Monday near the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Nevertheless, the government cannot prevent its nationals from participating in the Ukraine conflict if they decide to leave the country, the report read, citing Sabry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/watch-foreign-mercenaries-run-screaming-from-russian-tank-1111828399.html
sri lanka
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/17/1104595846_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a969bc36a5178ed4062a8d437486fd97.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
foreign mercenaries, ukrainian military, asocial mercenaries, foreign mercenaries, mercenaries, mercenaries in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, russian special operation, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine
foreign mercenaries, ukrainian military, asocial mercenaries, foreign mercenaries, mercenaries, mercenaries in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, russian special operation, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine
Sri Lankan Gov’t Makes Efforts to Prevent Recruitment of Mercenaries Into Ukrainian Army - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lanka has made every effort to prevent the recruitment of its citizens into foreign armed forces, including in Ukraine, through local agents, Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror reported on Saturday, citing Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.