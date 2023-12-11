International
Children in Gaza Undergo Amputation Without Anesthesia - Save the Children
Children in Gaza Undergo Amputation Without Anesthesia - Save the Children
Some children in the Gaza Strip are undergoing amputations without anesthesia due to lack of funds, while others are on the brink of starvation, a representative of humanitarian organization Save the Children said on Sunday.
On Sunday, the Special Session of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) took place at the request of 17 member states to discuss the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Later, all 34 member countries of the WHO Executive Board, including the United States, approved a resolution on Gaza calling for unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave and the evacuation of injured people. At the same time, a representative of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said at the session that the organization is still operating in Gaza, but is on the verge of collapse, since more than 134 UNRWA staff have been killed in the enclave since October 7. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1.
Children in Gaza Undergo Amputation Without Anesthesia - Save the Children

00:13 GMT 11.12.2023
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Some children in the Gaza Strip are undergoing amputations without anesthesia due to lack of funds, while others are on the brink of starvation, a representative of humanitarian organization Save the Children said on Sunday.
On Sunday, the Special Session of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) took place at the request of 17 member states to discuss the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Later, all 34 member countries of the WHO Executive Board, including the United States, approved a resolution on Gaza calling for unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave and the evacuation of injured people.
At the same time, a representative of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said at the session that the organization is still operating in Gaza, but is on the verge of collapse, since more than 134 UNRWA staff have been killed in the enclave since October 7.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1.
