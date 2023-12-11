https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/china-rebuffs-philippines-after-ship-collision-in-south-china-sea-1115516863.html

China Rebuffs Philippines After Ship Collision in South China Sea

China Rebuffs Philippines After Ship Collision in South China Sea

Chinese media blamed the United States for “fueling the Philippines' audacity of provocations.”

2023-12-11T03:42+0000

2023-12-11T03:42+0000

2023-12-11T03:42+0000

china

us-china relations

philippines

us

south china sea

philippines

military

warship

south china sea dispute

south china sea island

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104428/26/1044282678_0:123:3001:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_67a9144d33f477164a6d7e2019e6e6ab.jpg

China’s coast guard reprimanded the Philippines after a collision between Chinese and Philippine ships in the South China Sea.The incident occurred Sunday with China accusing the Philippine ship of “intentionally ramming” their vessel as it transported supplies to a grounded warship the Philippines maintains on a reef to preserve their claim in the territory.Additionally, China blamed the United States for encouraging the “provocation” by the Philippines; the USS Gabrielle Giffords warship passed through waters near the reef last week.The US claims a desire to ensure the South China Sea, which facilitates more than $3 trillion in commercial activity, remains open to global trade but hasn’t explained how sending warships to the region accomplishes that.China has previously blamed the United States for generating tensions in Taiwan and the South China Sea, once rhetorically asking if the Asian power should send their combat ships to the Gulf of Mexico as a “show of strength.”The attempt to balkanize China by backing Taiwan as a separate entity reflects the strategy used by the United States after socialist revolutions also prevailed in Korea and Vietnam.Recently, the United States sent drone ships near China for the first time amidst a strengthening of forces in the Pacific Ocean. Recent military spending in the United States has highlighted China as an “unprecedented threat” as the Asian country solidifies its status as the world’s largest economic power by purchasing power parity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/philippines-opens-new-monitoring-base-in-south-china-sea-amid-rising-tensions-1115338597.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/us-expects-any-future-war-with-china-across-taiwan-strait-would-be-quick-1109095751.html

china

philippines

south china sea

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

huangyan dao, huangyan island, territorial dispute, south china sea dispute, china-japan dispute, china-philippines relations, china-philippines rivalry, china-philippines competition, senkaku islands, chinese islands, japanese islands, diaoyu islands, south china sea, disputed territories, disputed islands, disputed isles, taiwan, taiwan strait