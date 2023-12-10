International
Biden Invites Zelensky to Visit White House on December 12
US President Joe Biden has invited his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to visit the White House on December 12 to discuss the US's support for Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Sunday.
"President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, December 12 to underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The presidents will discuss Ukraine's "urgent" needs and Washington's support for Kiev, the official added.
us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine, biden-zelenskyy meeting, biden-zelenskyy talks, biden-zelensky meeting, biden-zelensky talks
Biden Invites Zelensky to Visit White House on December 12

20:35 GMT 10.12.2023
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has invited his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to visit the White House on December 12 to discuss the US's support for Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Sunday.
"President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, December 12 to underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
The presidents will discuss Ukraine's "urgent" needs and Washington's support for Kiev, the official added.
