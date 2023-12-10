https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/biden-invites-zelensky-to-visit-white-house-on-december-12-1115514310.html
Biden Invites Zelensky to Visit White House on December 12
US President Joe Biden has invited his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to visit the White House on December 12 to discuss the US's support for Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Sunday.
"President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, December 12 to underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The presidents will discuss Ukraine's "urgent" needs and Washington's support for Kiev, the official added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has invited his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to visit the White House on December 12 to discuss the US's support for Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Sunday.