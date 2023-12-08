https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/us-house-unlikely-to-approve-new-ukraine-aid-before-end-of-year---reports-1115487163.html

The US House of Representatives is unlikely to approve new funding for Ukraine before the end of the year, a congressional source told Sputnik on Friday.

This week, the White House warned lawmakers that funding for Ukraine will run out by the end of the year. Republicans have been hesitant to approve more funding to Ukraine, which has already reached more than $100 billion since February 2022. US President Joe Biden is asking Congress to approve a $106 billion supplemental package that includes $61 billion for Ukraine. On Wednesday, the Senate blocked legislation to advance Biden's $110 billion supplemental bill over concerns it does not include "credible" measures to address the crisis on the US southern border.Earlier in the day, a new Pew Research poll revealed that nearly half of Republicans in the United States say they believe the US government is sending too much aid to Ukraine.Forty-eight percent (48%) of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents believe that the US is providing too much support to Ukraine, the poll report said.Slightly under one-third of people in the US overall, 31%, believe that the US is giving Ukraine too much aid, the poll report said.However, just 16% of Democrats and independents who lean Democrat believe that the United States is providing too much support to Ukraine, the poll report said. Nearly one-quarter of Democrats, 24%, think the US is not sending Ukraine enough aid, the poll report said.Republican and Republican-leaning independents in the US increasingly believe that the Biden administration is sending too much support to Ukraine, with the figure up from 40% in January to nearly half now, the poll report said.Consequently, the partisan gap on Ukraine aid has widened, the poll report said.Republicans were only four percentage points more likely than Democrats to believe that the United States was providing too much support to Ukraine in the initial weeks of the conflict, but are now 32 points more likely to believe so, the poll report said.The majority of Republicans, 63%, somewhat or strongly disapprove of the Biden administration’s response to the conflict in Ukraine, the poll report said. A plurality of respondents overall, 41%, said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the conflict, while 39% approve and 20% are unsure, the poll report added.The poll surveyed 5,203 US adults from November 27 to December 3 and maintains an overall margin of error of plus-or-minus 1.8 percentage points with a 95% confidence level. The margin of error for Republican and Democrat-only figures is plus-or-minus 2.5 percentage points.

