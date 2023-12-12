Kiev's Battlefield Failures Lead to Unrest Inside the Country, Reducing Gov't Authority - Kremlin

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/kievs-battlefield-failures-lead-to-unrest-inside-the-country-reducing-govt-authority---kremlin-1115532865.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Many of Ukraine’s failures on the battlefield lead to "rocking the boat" inside the country and a decrease in the authority of the government, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that high-ranking officials from leading Western countries are increasingly discussing the need to replace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Moscow will carefully monitor information about the meeting of US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Later in the day, Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Biden in Washington and hold a joint press conference, following the talks, according to the White House.
10:41 GMT 12.12.2023 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 12.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Many of Ukraine’s failures on the battlefield lead to "rocking the boat" inside the country and a decrease in the authority of the government, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that high-ranking officials from leading Western countries
are increasingly discussing the need to replace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"We are probably still talking about such a long-term perspective. And, of course, the special services have their own specific information, on the basis of which such conclusions are drawn. But the fact is that, of course, many of the failures that constantly occur in Ukraine lead to rocking the boat and to swaying the authority of the government," Peskov told reporters commenting on whether replacing Zelensky could contribute to the transition to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.
Moscow will carefully monitor information about the meeting
of US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Later in the day, Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Biden in Washington and hold a joint press conference, following the talks, according to the White House.