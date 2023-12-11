https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/how-west-is-turning-ukraine-into-a-waste-disposal-site-1115522175.html

How West is Turning Ukraine Into a Waste Disposal Site

How West is Turning Ukraine Into a Waste Disposal Site

Alex Soros, 38, son of billionaire George Soros, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the weekend. Why did the heir to Soros' financial empire travel to Kiev?

2023-12-11T14:01+0000

2023-12-11T14:01+0000

2023-12-11T15:01+0000

us

world

volodymyr zelensky

george soros

ukraine

russia

kiev

open state foundation (osf)

nato

pentagon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105681/58/1056815838_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_f613aaad4258cc92e9cd1b2dc978c5c3.jpg

In his Saturday tweet, Alex Soros said he had gone to Ukraine to speak at the first meeting of the "International Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children."Alex - who took over his father's Open Society Foundations (OSF) in June - held meetings with both President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenskaya, who runs a charity fund. Zelenskaya announced a partnership between the OSF and Olena Zelenska Foundation, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that the latter will receive $1 million from Soros for expanding projects purportedly to support children growing up in large foster families.The move comes as the Kiev regime maintains a groundless claim that Moscow "stole" 700,000 Ukrainian children, something that the Kremlin has resolutely denied.During a November informal meeting of the UN Security Council, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vassily Nebenzia clarified that since the beginning of the special military operation, Russia has accepted over 730,000 children from Ukraine - most of them with their parents and just 2,000 from orphanages of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. All in all, around five million Ukrainians and Donbass residents have found refuge in Russia over the past 21 months.However, it appears that Alex Soros' charitable activities may be just a cover for far more lucrative projects in Ukraine. On November 28, French journalist Jules Vincent released the results of his investigation into an apparent plot by Soros and the Zelensky regime to use a whopping 400 square kilometers of Ukrainian land for a waste disposal site. According to the journalist, he was approached by a representative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine, who gave him documents confirming the Zelensky-Soros plan.In another document, dated November 13, Zelensky ordered the preparation of documentation for the transferral of land lots to the aforementioned Western companies no later than January 1.Vincent raised the red flag over the apparent decision to bury toxic waste in Ukraine's fertile soil as being disastrous for the environment. The French journalist cited the unnamed Ukrainian ministry official who asked him to draw the attention of Europeans to the matter."This will not only make these lands unsuitable for growing wheat, but will also cause irreparable damage to the ecosystem of these regions," the ministry official underscored.US Bioweapon Program in UkraineIt's not the first time that European and American decision-makers have endangered the Ukrainian ecosystem and people's health. For years, the Pentagon maintained a network of around 46 biological laboratories in Ukraine where deadly pathogens were stored and tested.Russia’s Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense (RCBD) Troops began to shed light on the US military-biological activities at dozens of facilities in Ukraine in the spring of 2022. The Russian Ministry of Defense provided documentary evidence and details of the US-Ukrainian biological programs envisaging risky experiments with pathogens including hepatitis A and E to typhoid fever, cholera, and a host of viruses, as well as programs seeking to utilize local flora, fauna and waterways to spread contagious diseases. The Russian military qualified these activities as a bioweapon program run by the Pentagon on Ukrainian territory. According to Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops, the US is creating components of biological weapons in the immediate vicinity of Russia's borders.A recent report by the US Centers for Disease Control shed light on health problems among Ukrainian troops and population, suggesting possible links to the Pentagon's years-long biological experiment in the Eastern European country. The report, which used data collected in hospitals in the western and central Ukrainian regions of Ternopol, Khmelnitskiy, and Vinnitsa, reads that in "Ukraine, the confluence of high prewar rates of antimicrobial resistance, an increase in the prevalence of traumatic wounds, and the war-related strain on healthcare facilities is leading to increased detection of multidrug-resistant organisms with spread into Europe."Ukraine: A Disposal Site for NATO Junk & Nuclear MaterialsLikewise, UK and US officials had no scruples about announcing their plans to arm the Kiev regime with depleted uranium (DU) rounds made of radiological waste hailed for high density and relatively low cost of production. While the Western press rushed to reassure the public that the wonder weapon is not that "radioactive" but just toxic, the UN recognized the weapons as containing DU as highly dangerous in December 2022.The international body concluded that the existing research does not provide a sufficiently complete understanding of the consequences of the use of depleted uranium weapons on humans and the environment, warning against its use. Meanwhile, NATO also remained mute when the Ukrainian military continuously shelled the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant despite the possible danger of nuclear catastrophe and contamination. It likewise largely neglected Kiev's bravado about reversing its non-nuclear status prior to the Russian special military op.Furthermore, international observers have repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that the US and its allies are using Ukraine as nothing short of a "settling tank" for outdated and dangerous equipment. Thus, in September, the British Ministry of Defense admitted that hundreds of legacy UK Army tanks, the Challenger, and armored vehicles contained potentially hazardous asbestos. Some of those tanks were sent to Ukraine as part of the British military assistance. In November, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu similarly told the press that the Ukraine assistance program allowed the French military to get rid of plenty of old weapons by transferring them to the Eastern European country.The West is methodically ruining Ukraine while solving its vested and geopolitical interests including that of trying to weaken Russia, retired Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik in March.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/mercs-unmasked-us-hired-guns-from-ukraine-spotted-in-gaza-operating-on-behalf-of-israel-1115521415.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/russias-revelations-on-ukraine-biolabs-force-us-to-curtail-global-biowarfare-research-1114924367.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/biolabs-at-work-antimicrobial-resistance-sees-alarming-spike-in-ukraine---cdc-1115477113.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/russia-hits-ukraines-storage-facilities-for-depleted-uranium-ammunition---mod-1113451251.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230329/fractured-ukraine-poisoned-by-depleted-uranium-win-scenario-for-pentagon-says-ex-dod-official-1108935140.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

alex soros, alex soros visit to ukraine, soros meeting with volodymyr zelensky, jules vincent, ukraine waste disposal site, ukraine toxic waste, ukraine ecology, toxic waste harm to ukrainian environment, depleted uranium, nato legacy weapons, hazardous waste in ukraine