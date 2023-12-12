https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/watch-russian-ka-52-alligator-tear-into-ukrainian-strongholds-1115531424.html

Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Tear Into Ukrainian Strongholds

During the combat flight, Ka-52 pilots from Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr launched 80 mm unguided air missiles at targets, identified by the group's forward air control officers.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing crews of reconnaissance and attack Ka-52 Alligator helicopters annihilate a network of Ukraine’s strongpoints in the Krasny Lyman direction of the special military operational zone.After successfully completing the fire task, the crews carry out an anti-missile maneuver, targeting any remaining heat traps. They then return to the airfield to replenish their ammunition and prepare for upcoming missions, the MoD clarified.

