International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/watch-russian-ka-52-alligator-tear-into-ukrainian-strongholds-1115531424.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Tear Into Ukrainian Strongholds
Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Tear Into Ukrainian Strongholds
During the combat flight, Ka-52 pilots from Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr launched 80 mm unguided air missiles at targets, identified by the group's forward air control officers.
2023-12-12T08:30+0000
2023-12-12T08:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
russia
ukraine
russian ministry of defense
ka-52
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0c/1115530230_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f8df385a28a1154188dfc049e75875ff.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing crews of reconnaissance and attack Ka-52 Alligator helicopters annihilate a network of Ukraine’s strongpoints in the Krasny Lyman direction of the special military operational zone.After successfully completing the fire task, the crews carry out an anti-missile maneuver, targeting any remaining heat traps. They then return to the airfield to replenish their ammunition and prepare for upcoming missions, the MoD clarified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/watch-russian-ka-52-alligator-chopper-shows-its-mastery-at-dubai-airshow-2023-1114948343.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Ka-52
A Russian Ka-52 destroys Ukrainian strongholds in the Krasny Liman region as part of a strike group, according to footage released by the Defense Ministry
2023-12-12T08:30+0000
true
PT1M20S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0c/1115530230_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d35d84c82047b1d0072d09654344b636.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
special op, special military operation, special op zone, russian special military operation, ukraine, ka-52, ka-52 alligator, ka-52 chopper, ka-52 helicopter, krasny liman, dpr, donetsk, donetsk people's republic
special op, special military operation, special op zone, russian special military operation, ukraine, ka-52, ka-52 alligator, ka-52 chopper, ka-52 helicopter, krasny liman, dpr, donetsk, donetsk people's republic

Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Tear Into Ukrainian Strongholds

08:30 GMT 12.12.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
During the combat flight, Ka-52 pilots from Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr launched 80 mm unguided air missiles at targets, identified by the group's forward air control officers.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing crews of reconnaissance and attack Ka-52 Alligator helicopters annihilate a network of Ukraine’s strongpoints in the Krasny Lyman direction of the special military operational zone.

“So far, this helicopter is the most advanced and the most widely used. During the special op, regardless of the number of missions it has carried out, it has consistently proven itself as an exceedingly dependable combat vehicle capable of striking targets with remarkable precision from a considerable and secure distance,” said a Ka-52 pilot.

After successfully completing the fire task, the crews carry out an anti-missile maneuver, targeting any remaining heat traps. They then return to the airfield to replenish their ammunition and prepare for upcoming missions, the MoD clarified.
The capabilities of Russia’s Ka-52 helicopter were shown at the Dubai Airshow - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2023
Military
Watch: Russian Ka-52 Alligator Chopper Shows Its Mastery at Dubai Airshow 2023
14 November, 14:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала