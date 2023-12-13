https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/how-deep-does-russia-belarus-military-cooperation-go-1115557014.html

How Deep Does Russia-Belarus Military Cooperation Go?

Russia and Belarus have signed agreements to continue working towards coordinating their defenses in the face of a massive military buildup by Poland and the increasingly bellicose rhetoric of the NATO leadership.

Russia and Belarus have signed agreements to continue working towards coordinating their defenses in the face of a massive military buildup by Poland and the increasingly bellicose rhetoric of the NATO leadership.On the hand hand, the Western military bloc keeps massing its troops and military hardware close to Russian and Belarusian borders.The new military-training centers that will be established under the auspices of the ratified agreement are meant to boost the level of coordination and the skill of the soldiers from both Russia’s and Belarus’ armed forces, as well as to advance the unification of military training in both countries.The activities of these joint military contingents are going to be regulated by a joint command, while the training facilities themselves will be established as per decisions made between the Russian and Belarusian Defense Ministries.This new training initiative is but the latest chapter in a long story of defense cooperation between Russia and Belarus as both countries now face a common threat from the West.In 2009, Moscow and Minsk signed an agreement on the joint protection of the airspace borders of the Union State (supranational entity comprised of Russia and Belarus) and on the establishment of the united regional air defense system, with the fine details of this plan being further clarified in an additional protocol in 2017.In 2022, a joint Russian-Belarussian military contingent of several thousand soldiers was deployed in Belarus to deter potential threats from the direction of Poland and Ukraine.A year later, Moscow and Minsk agreed to have Russian tactical nuclear weapons stationed on Belarus soil.Aside from deploying the warheads themselves, Moscow also provided Minsk with Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems that can launch missiles with both conventional and nuclear payloads.The Russian and Belarusian Armed Forces also conduct the Union Shield joint military exercises every year since 2006 and biennially since 2009.

