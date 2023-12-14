International
Putin: NATO's Desire to Get Closer to Russia's Borders Led to Tragedies We Are Experiencing Now
Russia
LIVE UPDATES: Putin Holds Year-End Press Conference and Q&A Session
LIVE UPDATES: Putin Holds Year-End Press Conference and Q&A Session
On December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the annual end-of-the-year press conference. In 2023 the long-awaited event happens jointly with the yearly "Direct Line" Q&A session.
LIVE UPDATES: Putin Holds Year-End Press Conference and Q&A Session

08:45 GMT 14.12.2023 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 14.12.2023)
Being updated
On December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the annual end-of-the-year press conference. In 2023 the long-awaited event happens jointly with the yearly "Direct Line" Q&A session.
This Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin embarks on his popular endeavor of holding a major press conference tackling an array of important issues the Russian public deems important. This year, the presser coincides with the president's live Q&A session, "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin". More than two million questions were received from Russians for the direct line.
The idea of holding these engaging live events with the public was first introduced by President Putin back in 2001 during his first presidential term. Since then, the "Direct Line" has remained among the most talked-about phenomena in the life of the Russian society.
2020 saw the combined format introduced for the first time. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Vladimir Putin had to cancel the dedicated live event, instead taking questions from Russians at the end of his yearly press conference.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
WATCH LIVE: Putin Holds Year-End Presser Along With Annual Q&A Session in Moscow
Putin Comparing Situation in Ukraine and Gaza Strip: There is Nothing Like That in Special Military Op Zone
Putin Says 1 Trillion Rubles Will be Invested Annually in New Regions of Russia
The federal budget of Russia annually provides over 1 trillion rubles ($11.1 billion) for the development of new regions of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Every year, the federal budget allocates over a trillion rubles for the development of these regions and their gradual inclusion in the economic and social life of Russia," Putin said during the joint "Direct Line" Q&A session and annual press conference.
The new regions have already paid 170 billion rubles to the budget, and their economies are recovering, the president added.
Kiev Representatives Travel Begging for Money, Trying to Show 'Successes' of Counteroffensive - Putin
09:43 GMT 14.12.2023
Putin: NATO Desire to Get Closer to Our Borders Led to Tragedies We Are Experiencing Now
Putin Says What is Happening Not in Relations With Ukraine is Similar to Civil War
Russians and Ukrainians are one people, at their core, and what is happening now in relations with Ukraine is similar to a civil war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"At their core, Russians and Ukrainians are one people, and what is happening now is a huge tragedy, similar to a civil war between brothers, when the brothers found themselves on opposite sides," Putin said during the joint "Direct Line" Q&A session and annual press conference.
The entire southeast of Ukraine has always been pro-Russian, the president said, adding that Odesa is a Russian city. Everyone knows about it, but they made up historical nonsense, and after the collapse of the USSR came to terms with it.
Russia has been trying for decades to build normal relations with Ukraine, but after the 2014 events, it became clear that Russia would not be allowed to build normal relations with Ukraine, he said.
"In 2014, three foreign ministers arrived from Europe: Polish, German, French. They signed as guarantors of agreements between the authorities ... and the opposition, and agreed that everything would be resolved peacefully. Two days later they carried out a coup. Why? ... to put an end to it, to create a conflict — that is why. Who did this? Our American friends. And the Europeans, who signed up as guarantors of agreements between the government and the opposition, pretended that they knew nothing at all. And now ask in Europe, does anyone remember this? No. But we have not forgotten and will not forget," Putin said.
Putin Says Normalization of Relations With European Union Depends Not Only on Russia
The normalization of relations with the European Union depends not only on Russia, because it has not harmed relations with anyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"As for the normalization of relations, it depends not only on us. We did not harm these relations. They spoiled relations with us, and they tried to push us somewhere on the second or third plan all the time, neglecting our interests," Putin said during the joint "Direct Line" Q&A session and annual press conference.
The Russian president also recalled that the conflict in Ukraine began with a coup in 2014.
"Before that, we tried at all costs, I want to emphasize this, for decades, for decades we tried to build normal relations with Ukraine. Even after, in fact, a coup, when [then-President] Viktor Yanukovych was not allowed to take power. He won the election, but the third round was announced, what is it but a coup?" Putin said.
There Will be No Second Wave of Mobilization - Putin
Some 244,000 conscripts currently located in Russia's special operation zone, Putin said.
09:21 GMT 14.12.2023
Putin: There Will be Peace When Russia Achieves Military Op's Goals
Since Ukraine does not want to agree on demilitarization of country, Russia is using other measures, Putin said.
Denazification in Ukraine is still on agend, the Russian Presiden said.
Ukraine produces almost nothing today, everything comes from the west, but free studd will end someday, the president added.
The West gave Kiev regim everything it promised, but we already destroyed 747 tanks and 2,300 armored vehicles since the beginning of Ukrainian counterffensive, Vladimir Putin said.
Putin: Russia's State External Debt Reduced From $46Bln to $32Bln
Russia's external debt has decreased from $46 billion to $32 billion, which demonstrates the country's macroeconomic and financial stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The government's external debt is declining, which demonstrates both macroeconomic stability and financial stability. The national debt has decreased from $46 billion to $32 billion," Putin said during the joint "Direct Line" Q&A session and annual press conference.
Russian companies are repaying the foreign debt dynamically, and it is decreasing, Putin said.
Putin: Russia's Defense Capabilities Strengthening, This is Another Russia's Strong Side
09:14 GMT 14.12.2023
Putin: Russian Economy Strong Enought to Move Forward
Growth of Russian economy is expected to be 3.5%, this is good indicator, decline of last year is being rcouped, Putin said. Russia's inflation will be at 7.5% or maybe slightly higher by the end of 2023, Putin added.

"The unemployment rate, we were proud recently that we had a historical minimum of 3%. Yesterday, my colleagues and I were preparing for today's conversation — already 2.9%. This has never happened in the history of Russia," Putin said.

Putin: Existence of Russia Without Sovereignty is Impossible
Putin says main task is to strengthen Russia's sovereignty, security at borders, ensuring rights and freedoms of citizens. Financial, economic and technological sovereignty is future of every country, including Russia.
"For a country like Russia, the existence, simply the existence of our country, without sovereignty is impossible," Putin said.
"And finally, this is ensuring security and sovereignty in the economic sphere, technological sovereignty," he added.
Putin Begins His Year-End Annual Presser
WATCH LIVE: Putin Holds Year-End Presser Along With Annual Q&A Session in Moscow
Footage From Hall Where Vladimir Putin's Annual Presser and Q&A Session Will Take Place
