Putin Says What is Happening Not in Relations With Ukraine is Similar to Civil War

Russians and Ukrainians are one people, at their core, and what is happening now in relations with Ukraine is similar to a civil war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"At their core, Russians and Ukrainians are one people, and what is happening now is a huge tragedy, similar to a civil war between brothers, when the brothers found themselves on opposite sides," Putin said during the joint "Direct Line" Q&A session and annual press conference.

The entire southeast of Ukraine has always been pro-Russian, the president said, adding that Odesa is a Russian city. Everyone knows about it, but they made up historical nonsense, and after the collapse of the USSR came to terms with it.

Russia has been trying for decades to build normal relations with Ukraine, but after the 2014 events, it became clear that Russia would not be allowed to build normal relations with Ukraine, he said.

"In 2014, three foreign ministers arrived from Europe: Polish, German, French. They signed as guarantors of agreements between the authorities ... and the opposition, and agreed that everything would be resolved peacefully. Two days later they carried out a coup. Why? ... to put an end to it, to create a conflict — that is why. Who did this? Our American friends. And the Europeans, who signed up as guarantors of agreements between the government and the opposition, pretended that they knew nothing at all. And now ask in Europe, does anyone remember this? No. But we have not forgotten and will not forget," Putin said.