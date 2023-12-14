LIVE UPDATES: Putin Holds Year-End Press Conference and Q&A Session

This Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin embarks on his popular endeavor of holding a major press conference tackling an array of important issues the Russian public deems important. This year, the presser coincides with the president's live Q&A session, "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin". More than two million questions were received from Russians for the direct line.
The idea of holding these engaging live events with the public was first introduced by President Putin back in 2001 during his first presidential term. Since then, the "Direct Line" has remained among the most talked-about phenomena in the life of the Russian society.
2020 saw the combined format introduced for the first time. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Vladimir Putin had to cancel the dedicated live event, instead taking questions from Russians at the end of his yearly press conference.
