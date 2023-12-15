International
Russia is developing its strategic deterrence forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
Russia Develops Strategic Deterrence Forces - Putin

19:03 GMT 15.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is developing its strategic deterrence forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with leaders with the country's parliamentary factions a day after his 2023 year-end press conference, which coincided with the president's annual live Q&A session "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin".
During the meeting, President Putin touched upon a few key points that define the country's future.
"It is important that despite the current challenging events we keep developing the infrastructure … And we are developing strategic deterrence forces," Putin said.
He also added that it is people of Russia that are the sole source of the country's strength.
"We then give our people freedom and sovereignty and the right to choose their future. It is the people and only the people of Russia who are the only source of power in our country," the president emphasized.
Vladimir Putin also spoke on the upcoming presidential campaign. He noted that the procedure must be carried out "in full accordance with the law" and any outside interference must be suppressed.
Vladimir Putin delivers annual Presidential Address to Federal Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2023
Russia
Putin's Annual Presser and Q&A Coincides With Tectonic Geopolitical Shift
Yesterday, 05:00 GMT
Earlier this month it has been announced that the next presidential election in Russia will be held on March 15-17, 2024.
