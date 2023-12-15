https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/russia-develops-strategic-deterrence-forces---putin-1115612459.html

Russia Develops Strategic Deterrence Forces - Putin

Russia Develops Strategic Deterrence Forces - Putin

Russia is developing its strategic deterrence forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

2023-12-15T19:03+0000

2023-12-15T19:03+0000

2023-12-15T19:03+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115572526_0:140:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_e41e0584b70c7d4ac842e9affb895657.jpg

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with leaders with the country's parliamentary factions a day after his 2023 year-end press conference, which coincided with the president's annual live Q&A session "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin". During the meeting, President Putin touched upon a few key points that define the country's future. He also added that it is people of Russia that are the sole source of the country's strength.Vladimir Putin also spoke on the upcoming presidential campaign. He noted that the procedure must be carried out "in full accordance with the law" and any outside interference must be suppressed.Earlier this month it has been announced that the next presidential election in Russia will be held on March 15-17, 2024.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/putins-annual-presser-and-qa-coincides-with-tectonic-geopolitical-shift-1115558958.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, president putin, vladimir putin, presidential elections in russia, 2024 presidential elections in russia, putin running for a new term, putin presser, direct line, direct line with vladimir putin, russia's strategic deterrence