https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/russia-develops-strategic-deterrence-forces---putin-1115612459.html
Russia Develops Strategic Deterrence Forces - Putin
Russia Develops Strategic Deterrence Forces - Putin
Russia is developing its strategic deterrence forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2023-12-15T19:03+0000
2023-12-15T19:03+0000
2023-12-15T19:03+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115572526_0:140:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_e41e0584b70c7d4ac842e9affb895657.jpg
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with leaders with the country's parliamentary factions a day after his 2023 year-end press conference, which coincided with the president's annual live Q&A session "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin". During the meeting, President Putin touched upon a few key points that define the country's future. He also added that it is people of Russia that are the sole source of the country's strength.Vladimir Putin also spoke on the upcoming presidential campaign. He noted that the procedure must be carried out "in full accordance with the law" and any outside interference must be suppressed.Earlier this month it has been announced that the next presidential election in Russia will be held on March 15-17, 2024.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/putins-annual-presser-and-qa-coincides-with-tectonic-geopolitical-shift-1115558958.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115572526_207:0:2936:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6e980ecf03edc97a806554f18904f0a0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, president putin, vladimir putin, presidential elections in russia, 2024 presidential elections in russia, putin running for a new term, putin presser, direct line, direct line with vladimir putin, russia's strategic deterrence
russia, president putin, vladimir putin, presidential elections in russia, 2024 presidential elections in russia, putin running for a new term, putin presser, direct line, direct line with vladimir putin, russia's strategic deterrence
Russia Develops Strategic Deterrence Forces - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is developing its strategic deterrence forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with leaders with the country's parliamentary factions a day after his 2023 year-end press conference
, which coincided with the president's annual live Q&A session "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin".
During the meeting, President Putin touched upon a few key points that define the country's future
.
"It is important that despite the current challenging events we keep developing the infrastructure … And we are developing strategic deterrence forces," Putin said.
He also added that it is people of Russia that are the sole source of the country's strength.
"We then give our people freedom and sovereignty and the right to choose their future. It is the people and only the people of Russia who are the only source of power in our country," the president emphasized.
Vladimir Putin also spoke on the upcoming presidential campaign
. He noted that the procedure must be carried out "in full accordance with the law
" and any outside interference must be suppressed.
Earlier this month it has been announced that the next presidential election
in Russia will be held on March 15-17, 2024.