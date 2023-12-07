https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/overwhelming-majority-of-russians-believe-putin-should-run-for-another-term---poll-1115459004.html

Overwhelming Majority of Russians Believe Putin Should Run for Another Term - Poll

Seventy percent of Russian people believe that the Russian President Vladimir Putin should run for another term, showed Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) recent poll, published on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian parliament) scheduled an upcoming presidential election for March 17, 2024. The latest poll, carried out by one of Russia's major public opinion surveys clearly shows that the absolute majority of the nation is in favor of the president participating in the next year's election. Meanwhile, 15% believe that Putin should step down as president but remain within the country's leadership in some other capacity, 8% believe that he should leave politics for good, and 7% hesitated to answer the question. There were also some negative attitudes: 11% mentioned "concern," 7% said "disappointment", 6% went with "distrust," 3% spoke of "fear" and "shame," and 2% said "antipathy." Another 4% felt indifferent and 3% abstained.When asked whether they believe Vladimir Putin understands normal people's needs, 74% of Russians answered positively, while 18% said they believe the president does not. A survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) demonstrated that 78% of the population are willing to take part in the voting process, and 84% personally see the elections as important. The FOM poll was conducted among 6,100 respondents in late October-early November of this year. The opinion study by VCIOM was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians on November 30, with the margin of error not exceeding 3%.

