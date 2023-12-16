International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/ukraine-on-brink-of-humanitarian-collapse-authorities-admit-1115617784.html
Ukraine on Brink of Humanitarian Collapse, Authorities Admit
Ukraine on Brink of Humanitarian Collapse, Authorities Admit
Ukraine’s citizens will have a hard time scraping by next year, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned on Telegram, as budget deficit grows.
2023-12-16T07:58+0000
2023-12-16T07:58+0000
world
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
european union (eu)
verkhovna rada
nato
proxy war
ukraine crisis
joe biden
viktor orban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/10/1115617573_0:209:2897:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_96148c8a19c93ff959d5e8fbb94f4098.jpg
Ukrainian citizens will have a hard time scraping by next year, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned on Telegram.In a "statement of the obvious," the Ukrainian official admitted that the government will face difficulties fulfilling its social and humanitarian obligations due to the ballooning budget deficit.“In 2023, two new factors emerged. Accordingly, we must all adapt quickly,” was how Vereshchuk phrased it. According to her, firstly, the conflict "may last longer than we first thought." She added, “Secondly, there may be fewer resources for the social and humanitarian spheres than we would like, which means we must endure more and longer for less money.”This admission by the Ukrainian deputy prime minister came as the head of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) Tax Committee Daniil Getmantsev earlier underscored that state coffers are critically dependent on assistance from Kiev’s allies in NATO’s proxy war against Russia. By the end of the year, he stated, Ukraine needed to attract about $9.5 billion in financial support in the form of grants and preferential loans. Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal also held out hope of Ukraine receiving financial assistance to a tune of over $30 billion from the EU, US, and IMF, as well as patron states, to cover the country's state budget deficit. Shmyhal said on September 15 that Ukraine’s government had adopted a draft budget for 2024 that presupposed record military spending worth $45.6 billion. This means there will be a scramble to cover social sphere costs, healthcare, and education. According to Ukraine’s Finance Ministry, the draft budget for 2024 provides for spending on security and defense at a level of over $48 billion, which constitutes 23% of GDP.Ukraine's financial woes come hand in hand with battlefield disappointments. After the botched summer counteroffensive, Kiev's Western patrons have been facing growing "Ukraine fatigue." Wheedling money out of the US and the EU is becoming ever more challenging for President Volodymyr Zelensky, as his recent lackluster Washington foray showed. Zelensky failed to convince lawmakers in Washington to approve a $61 billion aid package that US President Joe Biden has been pressuring Congress to approve. In Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked the European Union from approving a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine, even as he allowed a vote to open accession negotiations for Ukraine in the bloc to go forward.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/zelenskys-in-trouble-ukraine-being-used-as-sacrificial-lamb-for-us-interests--1115615600.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/ukraine-proxy-war-scheme-falls-apart-as-us-congress-dismisses-zelensky-without-funds-1115596090.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/10/1115617573_83:0:2812:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_91b12713875bd66073d353308491b5f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine aid, botched ukraine counteroffensive, aid for ukraine, us aid for ukraine, nato proxy war against russia in ukraine
ukraine aid, botched ukraine counteroffensive, aid for ukraine, us aid for ukraine, nato proxy war against russia in ukraine

Ukraine on Brink of Humanitarian Collapse, Authorities Admit

07:58 GMT 16.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / GENYA SAVILOVA girl walks past a heavily damaged residential building in the town of Irpin, on April 21, 2023.
A girl walks past a heavily damaged residential building in the town of Irpin, on April 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / GENYA SAVILOV
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Amid battlefield disappointments, the Kiev regime is facing financial woes, with patron states increasingly less eager to send billions down the Ukraine “sinkhole.” President Volodymyr Zelensky returned basically empty-handed from his US visit, while in Europe, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw water on Kiev’s fiscal appetites.
Ukrainian citizens will have a hard time scraping by next year, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned on Telegram.
In a "statement of the obvious," the Ukrainian official admitted that the government will face difficulties fulfilling its social and humanitarian obligations due to the ballooning budget deficit.
In 2023, two new factors emerged. Accordingly, we must all adapt quickly,” was how Vereshchuk phrased it. According to her, firstly, the conflict "may last longer than we first thought." She added, “Secondly, there may be fewer resources for the social and humanitarian spheres than we would like, which means we must endure more and longer for less money.”
This admission by the Ukrainian deputy prime minister came as the head of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) Tax Committee Daniil Getmantsev earlier underscored that state coffers are critically dependent on assistance from Kiev’s allies in NATO’s proxy war against Russia. By the end of the year, he stated, Ukraine needed to attract about $9.5 billion in financial support in the form of grants and preferential loans.
Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal also held out hope of Ukraine receiving financial assistance to a tune of over $30 billion from the EU, US, and IMF, as well as patron states, to cover the country's state budget deficit. Shmyhal said on September 15 that Ukraine’s government had adopted a draft budget for 2024 that presupposed record military spending worth $45.6 billion. This means there will be a scramble to cover social sphere costs, healthcare, and education. According to Ukraine’s Finance Ministry, the draft budget for 2024 provides for spending on security and defense at a level of over $48 billion, which constitutes 23% of GDP.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks out as he is driven to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2023
Analysis
‘Zelensky’s in Trouble’: Ukraine Being Used as ‘Sacrificial Lamb’ for US Interests
02:45 GMT
Ukraine's financial woes come hand in hand with battlefield disappointments. After the botched summer counteroffensive, Kiev's Western patrons have been facing growing "Ukraine fatigue." Wheedling money out of the US and the EU is becoming ever more challenging for President Volodymyr Zelensky, as his recent lackluster Washington foray showed. Zelensky failed to convince lawmakers in Washington to approve a $61 billion aid package that US President Joe Biden has been pressuring Congress to approve.
In Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked the European Union from approving a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine, even as he allowed a vote to open accession negotiations for Ukraine in the bloc to go forward.
Ukraine Proxy War Scheme Falls Apart as US Congress Dismisses Zelensky Without Funds - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2023
The Critical Hour
Ukraine Proxy War Scheme Falls Apart as US Congress Dismisses Zelensky Without Funds
Yesterday, 04:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала