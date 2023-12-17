https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/activists-warn-aiding-ukraine-will-bring-about-end-of-eu--1115636591.html

Politicians Warn Aiding Ukraine Will Bring About ‘End of EU’

Politicians Warn Aiding Ukraine Will Bring About ‘End of EU’

It is necessary to stop the conflict in Ukraine before Europe is turned into an “industrial and economic desert,” warned Nicolas Dupont-Aignan in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

It is necessary to stop the conflict in Ukraine before Europe is turned into an “industrial and economic desert,” warned Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, a member of the French parliament and leader of the right-wing political movement “France Arise” (“Debout la France”) in a post on X (formerly Twitter).According to the politician, the conflict is ruining Europeans. “We give our money to Zelensky, we pay 4X more for our gas in the United States and poverty is exploding in our country!” Dupont-Aignan fumed.Nicolas Dupont-Aignan reiterated the need for “a peace plan,” before it becomes too late.A similarly dire warning for Europe was offered on the social media platform by German-Finnish Internet entrepreneur and founder of the now-defunct Megaupload file-sharing service Kim Dotcom. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is bringing the destruction of the European Union closer with her statements about Ukraine - a non-EU state, Kim Dotcom wrote on X."Remember this moment," he said, "Nations agreed to join the EU on the promise of unanimity for all major decisions. This promise is now being broken. It’s the end of the European Union." Kim Dotcom was referring to a statement by von der Leyen amid Hungary's veto about the need to develop “potential alternatives” for the bloc that would not require the approval of all 27 members states to resolve EU issues.On Thursday, the European Council decided to open EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and grant the EU candidate status to Georgia. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban' blocked the EU's €50 billion ($55 billion US) aid package to Ukraine. Orban reiterated that he did not believe that Ukraine was ready to join the EU, and called the decision “completely meaningless, irrational and inappropriate.” Hungary would “walk away from” the “bad decision” instead of vetoing Ukraine’s EU application outright. Later in the day, he assured that Hungary would have as many as 75 more chances to stop Ukraine’s accession in the coming years.In response, Ursula von der Leyen said, "It is now also necessary to work on potential alternatives to have an operational solution in case...unanimity is not possible."The X post by Kim Dotcom generated a thread of comments, with many users agreeing with his assessment of the EU's plight. Some pointed out that there was evident "resentment to the EU," displayed in how leaders were "getting trashed in their countries," in a reference to Ireland, France, the UK, Germany, Italy, etc. On the other hand, leaders that were not afraid to "go against the EU," like those of Hungary, the Netherlands, Slovakia, were garnering approval at home.Users slammed the EU as a "failed project," stressing that the "whole purpose of a European Union was to prevent another war on the continent." Instead, "it promotes, finances and perpetrates wars," and "Ukraine is another European tragedy, at the behest of the US."Others on the Internet speculated that secretly, many European leaders were "happy of Orban's veto but are too coward to admit it and so publicly criticize him to placate the Russophobic bureaucrats."

