Gazprom Sets New Daily Record for Gas Deliveries to China
On Sunday, Russian gas giant Gazprom announced that it had set a new daily record for gas deliveries to China the previous day.
On Sunday, Russian gas giant Gazprom announced that it had set a new daily record for gas deliveries to China the previous day. The company did not disclose the volume of gas it had sent to its partner, but emphasized that it is working to increase its supply to Beijing along the Power of Siberia pipeline which is to thank for its new daily record.The Power of Siberia is the main gas pipeline stretching from Russia to China, and covers about 3,000 kilometers. Last year alone, the Russian gas giant exported 15.4 billion cubic meters through the pipeline, and for the year 2023 estimations have predicted that it will reach 22 billion. In September, Russia’s Energy Ministry also estimated that exports will reach 30 billion in the year 2024.And on Thursday, Gazprom had announced cooperation plans with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for next year which may include potential gas supplies from Russia through Mongolia. The project has been called the Power of Siberia 2, or the Altai gas pipeline with the designed capacity to carry 50 billion cubic meters per year.The Power of Siberia has proven to be a successful commitment between Russia and Asia, developing against all odds, despite the unprecedented Western pressure on Russia’s economy. Ironically, the sanctions imposed on Russia have left Europe grappling with spiraling inflation and surging energy bills.
21:22 GMT 17.12.2023 (Updated: 21:25 GMT 17.12.2023)
The new record emphasizes the importance of Russia’s partnership with its Asian neighbor, as Europe struggles with the irony of their economic failures following their unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia, as well as the cost of liquefied natural gas exports from the US.
On Sunday, Russian gas giant Gazprom announced
that it had set a new daily record for gas deliveries to China the previous day. The company did not disclose the volume of gas it had sent to its partner, but emphasized that it is working to increase its supply to Beijing along the Power of Siberia pipeline which is to thank for its new daily record.
"On December 16, China’s application for the supply of Russian gas through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline once again exceeded the daily contractual obligations. Gazprom delivered all the requested volumes and set a new historical record for daily gas supplies to China," the statement said.
The Power of Siberia is the main gas pipeline stretching from Russia to China, and covers about 3,000 kilometers. Last year alone, the Russian gas giant exported 15.4 billion cubic meters through the pipeline, and for the year 2023 estimations have predicted that it will reach 22 billion. In September, Russia’s Energy Ministry also estimated that exports will reach 30 billion in the year 2024.
And on Thursday, Gazprom had announced cooperation plans with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for next year which may include potential gas supplies from Russia through Mongolia. The project has been called the Power of Siberia 2, or the Altai gas pipeline with the designed capacity to carry 50 billion cubic meters per year.
The Power of Siberia has proven to be a successful commitment between Russia and Asia, developing against all odds, despite the unprecedented Western pressure
on Russia’s economy. Ironically, the sanctions imposed on Russia have left Europe grappling with spiraling inflation and surging energy bills
.